Match ends, Napoli 1, Genoa 0.
Napoli 1-0 Genoa
-
- From the section European Football
Raul Albiol scored the winner as Napoli closed the gap on Serie A leaders Juventus to just two points.
Maurizio Sarri's side took advantage of Juve's surprise goalless draw at lowly SPAL on Saturday.
Ex-Real Madrid defender Albiol grabbed the only goal on 72 minutes, heading in Jose Callejon's corner for his first goal since January 2016.
Dries Mertens struck the posts for the hosts, with Aleandro Rosi's header for Genoa kept out by Pepe Reina.
Line-ups
Napoli
- 25Reina
- 23Hysaj
- 33Albiol
- 26Koulibaly
- 6Silva Duarte
- 5Marques Loureiro
- 8Frello Filho
- 17HamsikSubstituted forZielinskiat 20'minutesBooked at 75mins
- 7CallejónSubstituted forRogat 86'minutes
- 14MertensSubstituted forMilikat 82'minutes
- 24Insigne
Substitutes
- 1Barbosa
- 11Maggio
- 19Milic
- 20Zielinski
- 22Sepe
- 27Machach
- 30Rog
- 37Ounas
- 42Diawara
- 62Tonelli
- 99Milik
Genoa
- 1Perin
- 14Biraschi
- 2Spolli
- 87Zukanovic
- 20RosiBooked at 76minsSubstituted forRossiat 78'minutes
- 8Bertolacci
- 88Hiljemark
- 93LaxaltBooked at 47mins
- 22LazovicSubstituted forTaarabtat 62'minutes
- 19PandevSubstituted forRigoniat 67'minutes
- 16Galabinov
Substitutes
- 10Lapadula
- 11Taarabt
- 13Rossettini
- 17El Yamiq
- 18Migliore
- 23Lamanna
- 24Bessa
- 30Rigoni
- 32Lopes Pereira
- 38Zima
- 45Picanco Medeiros
- 49Rossi
- Referee:
- Fabrizio Pasqua
- Attendance:
- 30,059
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home66%
- Away34%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away12
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away3
- Corners
- Home8
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Napoli 1, Genoa 0.
Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Davide Biraschi (Genoa).
Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Giuseppe Rossi (Genoa).
Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Luca Rigoni (Genoa).
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Davide Biraschi.
Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arkadiusz Milik.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Marko Rog replaces José Callejón.
Foul by Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli).
Andrea Bertolacci (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Napoli. Arkadiusz Milik replaces Dries Mertens.
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Giuseppe Rossi replaces Aleandro Rosi.
Booking
Aleandro Rosi (Genoa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Aleandro Rosi (Genoa).
Attempt saved. Aleandro Rosi (Genoa) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Adel Taarabt with a cross.
Booking
Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Piotr Zielinski (Napoli).
Davide Biraschi (Genoa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Aleandro Rosi (Genoa) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Diego Laxalt with a cross.
Goal!
Goal! Napoli 1, Genoa 0. Raúl Albiol (Napoli) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by José Callejón with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Davide Biraschi.
Attempt missed. Andrej Galabinov (Genoa) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Davide Biraschi.
Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Nicolás Spolli.
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Luca Rigoni replaces Goran Pandev.
Attempt saved. Adel Taarabt (Genoa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Raúl Albiol (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Andrej Galabinov (Genoa).
Attempt missed. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.
Substitution
Substitution, Genoa. Adel Taarabt replaces Darko Lazovic.
Foul by José Callejón (Napoli).
Andrea Bertolacci (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ervin Zukanovic (Genoa).
Attempt missed. Goran Pandev (Genoa) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aleandro Rosi with a headed pass.
Foul by Jorginho (Napoli).
Andrea Bertolacci (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.