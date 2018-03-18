Napoli 1-0 Genoa

Raul Albiol scored his first goal since January 2016

Raul Albiol scored the winner as Napoli closed the gap on Serie A leaders Juventus to just two points.

Maurizio Sarri's side took advantage of Juve's surprise goalless draw at lowly SPAL on Saturday.

Ex-Real Madrid defender Albiol grabbed the only goal on 72 minutes, heading in Jose Callejon's corner for his first goal since January 2016.

Dries Mertens struck the posts for the hosts, with Aleandro Rosi's header for Genoa kept out by Pepe Reina.