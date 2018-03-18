Italian Serie A
Napoli1Genoa0

Napoli 1-0 Genoa

Raul Albiol
Raul Albiol scored his first goal since January 2016

Raul Albiol scored the winner as Napoli closed the gap on Serie A leaders Juventus to just two points.

Maurizio Sarri's side took advantage of Juve's surprise goalless draw at lowly SPAL on Saturday.

Ex-Real Madrid defender Albiol grabbed the only goal on 72 minutes, heading in Jose Callejon's corner for his first goal since January 2016.

Dries Mertens struck the posts for the hosts, with Aleandro Rosi's header for Genoa kept out by Pepe Reina.

Line-ups

Napoli

  • 25Reina
  • 23Hysaj
  • 33Albiol
  • 26Koulibaly
  • 6Silva Duarte
  • 5Marques Loureiro
  • 8Frello Filho
  • 17HamsikSubstituted forZielinskiat 20'minutesBooked at 75mins
  • 7CallejónSubstituted forRogat 86'minutes
  • 14MertensSubstituted forMilikat 82'minutes
  • 24Insigne

Substitutes

  • 1Barbosa
  • 11Maggio
  • 19Milic
  • 20Zielinski
  • 22Sepe
  • 27Machach
  • 30Rog
  • 37Ounas
  • 42Diawara
  • 62Tonelli
  • 99Milik

Genoa

  • 1Perin
  • 14Biraschi
  • 2Spolli
  • 87Zukanovic
  • 20RosiBooked at 76minsSubstituted forRossiat 78'minutes
  • 8Bertolacci
  • 88Hiljemark
  • 93LaxaltBooked at 47mins
  • 22LazovicSubstituted forTaarabtat 62'minutes
  • 19PandevSubstituted forRigoniat 67'minutes
  • 16Galabinov

Substitutes

  • 10Lapadula
  • 11Taarabt
  • 13Rossettini
  • 17El Yamiq
  • 18Migliore
  • 23Lamanna
  • 24Bessa
  • 30Rigoni
  • 32Lopes Pereira
  • 38Zima
  • 45Picanco Medeiros
  • 49Rossi
Referee:
Fabrizio Pasqua
Attendance:
30,059

Match Stats

Home TeamNapoliAway TeamGenoa
Possession
Home66%
Away34%
Shots
Home16
Away12
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home8
Away3
Fouls
Home7
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Napoli 1, Genoa 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Napoli 1, Genoa 0.

Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Davide Biraschi (Genoa).

Mário Rui (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Giuseppe Rossi (Genoa).

Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Luca Rigoni (Genoa).

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Davide Biraschi.

Attempt blocked. Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Arkadiusz Milik.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Marko Rog replaces José Callejón.

Foul by Arkadiusz Milik (Napoli).

Andrea Bertolacci (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Napoli. Arkadiusz Milik replaces Dries Mertens.

Substitution

Substitution, Genoa. Giuseppe Rossi replaces Aleandro Rosi.

Booking

Aleandro Rosi (Genoa) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Lorenzo Insigne (Napoli) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Aleandro Rosi (Genoa).

Attempt saved. Aleandro Rosi (Genoa) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Adel Taarabt with a cross.

Booking

Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Piotr Zielinski (Napoli).

Davide Biraschi (Genoa) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Aleandro Rosi (Genoa) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Diego Laxalt with a cross.

Goal!

Goal! Napoli 1, Genoa 0. Raúl Albiol (Napoli) header from the left side of the six yard box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by José Callejón with a cross following a corner.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Davide Biraschi.

Attempt missed. Andrej Galabinov (Genoa) right footed shot from the right side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Davide Biraschi.

Corner, Napoli. Conceded by Nicolás Spolli.

Substitution

Substitution, Genoa. Luca Rigoni replaces Goran Pandev.

Attempt saved. Adel Taarabt (Genoa) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Raúl Albiol (Napoli) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Andrej Galabinov (Genoa).

Attempt missed. Piotr Zielinski (Napoli) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Lorenzo Insigne.

Substitution

Substitution, Genoa. Adel Taarabt replaces Darko Lazovic.

Foul by José Callejón (Napoli).

Andrea Bertolacci (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

José Callejón (Napoli) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ervin Zukanovic (Genoa).

Attempt missed. Goran Pandev (Genoa) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Aleandro Rosi with a headed pass.

Foul by Jorginho (Napoli).

Andrea Bertolacci (Genoa) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 18th March 2018

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Juventus29243267155275
2Napoli29234263194473
3Roma29185649232659
4Inter Milan281510347212655
5Lazio29166767373054
6AC Milan2815584132950
7Atalanta28128843311244
8Sampdoria28135104743444
9Fiorentina2811893833541
10Torino2881283737036
11Bologna29104153441-734
12Udinese28103153842-433
13Genoa2886142129-830
14Cagliari2885152744-1729
15Sassuolo2876151848-3027
16Chievo2867152547-2225
17SPAL29510142850-2225
18Crotone2866162750-2324
19Hellas Verona2864182556-3122
20Benevento2831241963-4410
View full Italian Serie A table

