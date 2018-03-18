Match ends, Real Madrid 6, Girona 3.
Real Madrid 6-3 Girona
Cristiano Ronaldo scored the 50th hat-trick of his career as Real Madrid beat Girona to move up to third in La Liga.
Ronaldo converted Toni Kroos' pass, but Cristhian Stuani's header made it 1-1.
Real retook the lead with a powerful strike from Ronaldo and he then set up Lucas Vazquez for the hosts' third before completing his hat-trick.
Stuani headed in Girona's second, Gareth Bale scored Real's fifth, Juanpe pulled one back but Ronaldo got his fourth and Real's sixth in injury time.
The result takes Real, Spanish champions last season, above Valencia but they are still four points behind city rivals Atletico, who fell to a surprise 2-1 loss at Villarreal.
Real are still 15 points behind leaders Barcelona, who won 2-0 at home to Athletic Bilbao earlier on Sunday.
How the goals went in
1-0, Ronaldo (10 mins): Real Madrid played a short corner, with Toni Kroos and Marcelo working the training ground routine. Kroos spotted the movement of Ronaldo, who slotted in a first-time finish into the far side of the net.
1-1, Stuani (29 mins): Dani Carvajal gave a needless free-kick and Alex Granell's set piece was met by former Middlesbrough striker Stuani, who powered a header past Keylor Navas.
2-1, Ronaldo (48 mins): Karim Benzema played a through ball to Ronaldo, who ran on to it and smashed a first-time shot, which went in off the underside of the crossbar.
3-1, Vazquez (58 mins): A lovely team move involving Marcelo, Benzema and Ronaldo ended with the Portuguese setting up Vazquez and he finished into the bottom corner.
4-1, Ronaldo (64 mins): Ronaldo completed the 50th hat-trick for club and country in his career when he steered in the rebound after Benzema's effort had been pushed away by goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.
4-2, Stuani (68 mins): Stuani bagged his second of the game, outmuscling Dani Carvajal at the back post to head in his second goal.
5-2, Bale (86 mins): Two former Tottenham players combined as Luka Modric played the ball through to substitute Gareth Bale and the Welshman beat the offside trap and clipped a lovely finish past Bounou.
5-3, Juanpe (89 mins): Girona defender Juanpe was left unmarked six yards out and he headed in Girona's third.
6-3, Ronaldo (91 mins): Ronaldo had the final say as he finished from 12 yards from Kroos' pass for his fourth of the game and Real's sixth.
21 goals in 11 games - Ronaldo's incredible form
- Sunday, 21 January, La Liga - Real Madrid 7-1 Deportivo La Coruna (Ronaldo 2)
- Saturday, 27 January, La Liga - Valencia 1-4 Real Madrid (Ronaldo 2)
- Saturday, 3 February, La Liga - Levante 2-2 Real Madrid (no Ronaldo goals)
- Saturday, 10 February, La Liga - Real Madrid 5-2 Real Sociedad (Ronaldo 3)
- Wednesday, 14 February, Champions League - Real Madrid 3-1 Paris St-Germain (Ronaldo 2)
- Sunday, 18 February, La Liga - Real Betis 3-5 Real Madrid (Ronaldo 1)
- Saturday, 24 February, La Liga - Real Madrid 4-0 Alaves (Ronaldo 2)
- Saturday, 3 March, La Liga - Real Madrid 3-1 Getafe (Ronaldo 2)
- Tuesday, 6 March, Champions League - Paris St-Germain 1-2 Real Madrid (Ronaldo 1)
- Saturday, 10 March, La Liga - Eibar 1-2 Real Madrid (Ronaldo 2)
- Sunday, 18 March, La Liga - Real Madrid 6-3 Girona (Ronaldo 4)
Line-ups
Real Madrid
- 1Navas
- 2CarvajalBooked at 52mins
- 5Varane
- 6Nacho
- 12Marcelo
- 17Vázquez
- 23KovacicSubstituted forModricat 71'minutes
- 8Kroos
- 20AsensioSubstituted forBaleat 70'minutes
- 9BenzemaSubstituted forIscoat 83'minutes
- 7Ronaldo
Substitutes
- 3Vallejo
- 10Modric
- 11Bale
- 13Casilla
- 14Casemiro
- 15Hernández
- 22Isco
Girona
- 13Bounou
- 4Ramalho
- 2Bernardo
- 15Ramírez López
- 25MaffeoSubstituted forBenítezat 83'minutes
- 8Pons
- 6Granell NoguéBooked at 90mins
- 3MojicaBooked at 30mins
- 9Portugués Manzanera
- 24GarcíaSubstituted forLozanoat 69'minutes
- 7StuaniSubstituted forOlungaat 87'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Iraizoz
- 11Benítez
- 14Olunga
- 16Timor
- 19Lozano
- 20Muniesa
- 23García
- Referee:
- Jesús Gil Manzano
- Attendance:
- 59,097
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home65%
- Away35%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home14
- Away6
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away13
Live Text
Booking
Álex Granell (Girona) is shown the yellow card.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Real Madrid 6, Girona 3.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Keylor Navas.
Attempt saved. Michael Olunga (Girona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the top left corner.
Foul by Marcelo (Real Madrid).
Portu (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 6, Girona 3. Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Toni Kroos with a through ball.
Luka Modric (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Álex Granell (Girona).
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 5, Girona 3. Juanpe (Girona) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Álex Granell with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Keylor Navas.
Attempt saved. Portu (Girona) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Michael Olunga.
Substitution
Substitution, Girona. Michael Olunga replaces Cristhian Stuani.
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 5, Girona 2. Gareth Bale (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Luka Modric with a through ball.
Offside, Girona. Johan Mojica tries a through ball, but Cristhian Stuani is caught offside.
Foul by Luka Modric (Real Madrid).
Anthony Lozano (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Girona. Aday Benítez replaces Pablo Maffeo.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Isco replaces Karim Benzema.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Keylor Navas.
Attempt missed. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Álex Granell with a cross following a set piece situation.
Foul by Nacho (Real Madrid).
Pablo Maffeo (Girona) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Johan Mojica (Girona) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Johan Mojica (Girona).
Foul by Daniel Carvajal (Real Madrid).
Anthony Lozano (Girona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Raphael Varane.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Luka Modric replaces Mateo Kovacic.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Gareth Bale replaces Marco Asensio.
Toni Kroos (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Cristhian Stuani (Girona).
Substitution
Substitution, Girona. Anthony Lozano replaces Borja García.
Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Pere Pons (Girona).
Goal!
Goal! Real Madrid 4, Girona 2. Cristhian Stuani (Girona) header from very close range to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Borja García with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Girona. Conceded by Nacho.