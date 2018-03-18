RB Leipzig 2-1 Bayern Munich

From the section

Guinea international Naby Keita has scored eight times for RB Leipzig this season - he will join Liverpool in the summer

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich lost at RB Leipzig, their first defeat in 19 matches in all competitions.

Bayern, 17 points clear at the top of the table, went ahead after only 12 minutes when Sandro Wagner headed in from James Rodriguez's fine cross.

But Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, who will join Liverpool in a £51m deal in July, equalised late in the first half.

Keita then set up Timo Werner and he drilled a low winner from 15 yards past Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich.

Bayern had won 17 and drawn one of their 18 matches since they last lost, 2-1 away to Borussia Monchengladbach on 25 November.

RB Leipzig, who play Marseille in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, are sixth in Germany's top flight, but only two points behind Eintracht Frankfurt who are fourth and in the last Champions League qualifying spot.

Earlier on Sunday, third-placed Borussia Dortmund beat Hannover 1-0 thanks to a goal from on-loan Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi.