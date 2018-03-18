RB Leipzig 2-1 Bayern Munich

German Bundesliga
Guinea international Naby Keita has scored eight times for RB Leipzig this season - he will join Liverpool in the summer

Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich lost at RB Leipzig, their first defeat in 19 matches in all competitions.

Bayern, 17 points clear at the top of the table, went ahead after only 12 minutes when Sandro Wagner headed in from James Rodriguez's fine cross.

But Leipzig midfielder Naby Keita, who will join Liverpool in a £51m deal in July, equalised late in the first half.

Keita then set up Timo Werner and he drilled a low winner from 15 yards past Bayern goalkeeper Sven Ulreich.

Bayern had won 17 and drawn one of their 18 matches since they last lost, 2-1 away to Borussia Monchengladbach on 25 November.

RB Leipzig, who play Marseille in the quarter-finals of the Europa League, are sixth in Germany's top flight, but only two points behind Eintracht Frankfurt who are fourth and in the last Champions League qualifying spot.

Earlier on Sunday, third-placed Borussia Dortmund beat Hannover 1-0 thanks to a goal from on-loan Chelsea forward Michy Batshuayi.

Line-ups

RB Leipzig

  • 32GulácsiBooked at 82mins
  • 6Konaté
  • 13Ilsanker
  • 5Upamecano
  • 27Laimer
  • 44KamplBooked at 34mins
  • 31Demme
  • 17Tué Na Bangna
  • 7SabitzerSubstituted forWernerat 10'minutesSubstituted forAugustinat 83'minutes
  • 8KeitaBooked at 63minsSubstituted forForsbergat 69'minutes
  • 9Poulsen

Substitutes

  • 3Fernandes da Silva Junior
  • 4Orban
  • 10Forsberg
  • 11Werner
  • 18Lookman
  • 28Mvogo
  • 29Augustin

Bayern Munich

  • 26Ulreich
  • 32KimmichSubstituted forRafinhaat 79'minutes
  • 4SüleBooked at 42mins
  • 5Hummels
  • 27Alaba
  • 11RodríguezSubstituted forLewandowskiat 72'minutesBooked at 82mins
  • 19RudyBooked at 40mins
  • 23Vidal
  • 25Müller
  • 2Wagner
  • 14BernatSubstituted forRibéryat 61'minutesBooked at 63mins

Substitutes

  • 7Ribéry
  • 8Javi Martínez
  • 9Lewandowski
  • 13Rafinha
  • 16Shabani
  • 17Boateng
  • 22Starke
Referee:
Marco Fritz
Attendance:
42,558

Match Stats

Home TeamRB LeipzigAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home16
Away9
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home3
Away6
Fouls
Home17
Away15

Live Text

Match ends, RB Leipzig 2, FC Bayern München 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, RB Leipzig 2, FC Bayern München 1.

Foul by Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München).

Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Yussuf Poulsen.

Attempt blocked. Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sebastian Rudy.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Stefan Ilsanker.

Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).

Diego Demme (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, FC Bayern München. Conceded by Ibrahima Konaté.

Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jean-Kévin Augustin (RB Leipzig).

Foul by Niklas Süle (FC Bayern München).

Yussuf Poulsen (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Video Review: Penalty Kick. Referee decision on field stands.

Delay in match (FC Bayern München). Video Review.

Attempt missed. Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Franck Ribéry with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Konrad Laimer (RB Leipzig).

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Jean-Kévin Augustin replaces Timo Werner.

Booking

Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).

Emil Forsberg (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Péter Gulácsi (RB Leipzig) is shown the yellow card.

Attempt missed. Mats Hummels (FC Bayern München) header from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Sebastian Rudy with a cross following a set piece situation.

Sandro Wagner (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Diego Demme (RB Leipzig).

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Rafinha replaces Joshua Kimmich.

Attempt blocked. Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Thomas Müller.

Foul by Robert Lewandowski (FC Bayern München).

Ibrahima Konaté (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, FC Bayern München. Robert Lewandowski replaces James Rodríguez.

Foul by Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München).

Bruma (RB Leipzig) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Franck Ribéry (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ibrahima Konaté (RB Leipzig).

Substitution

Substitution, RB Leipzig. Emil Forsberg replaces Naby Keita.

Attempt missed. Arturo Vidal (FC Bayern München) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich with a cross.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Sunday 18th March 2018

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich27213366204666
2Schalke27147641301149
3B Dortmund27139554332148
4Frankfurt2713683830845
5B Leverkusen27128747351244
6RB Leipzig2712784035543
7Hoffenheim2710984641539
8Stuttgart27114122530-537
9B Mgladbach27106113642-636
10Augsburg2798103736135
11Hertha Berlin2781183232035
12Werder Bremen2789103032-233
13Hannover2788113339-632
14Freiburg2761292644-1830
15Wolfsburg27413102837-925
16Mainz2767142946-1725
17Köln2755172749-2220
18Hamburg2746171943-2418
View full German Bundesliga table

