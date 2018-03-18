BBC Sport - FA Cup: Leicester 1-2 Chelsea (aet) highlights
Highlights: Leicester 1-2 Chelsea (aet)
- From the section FA Cup
Chelsea substitute Pedro heads an extra-time winner to see off Leicester City and put the visitors into their second successive FA Cup semi-final under manager Antonio Conte.
MATCH REPORT: Leicester 1-2 Chelsea (aet)
