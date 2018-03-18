Republic of Ireland: Uncapped McCarey drafted into squad for Turkey friendly

Aaron McCarey has played for the Republic of Ireland at youth level

Ross County keeper Aaron McCarey has joined the Republic of Ireland squad for Friday's friendly against Turkey.

The uncapped 26-year-old has been called up after Rob Elliot (back) and Kieren Westwood (ankle) pulled out of the Antalya game because of injuries.

Republic boss Martin O'Neill has cut the squad from 30 to 25 with John Egan, Greg Cunningham, Harry Arter and Liam Kelly also dropping out.

The game will come at the end of a three-day training camp in Antalya.

McCarey, who was at Wolverhampton Wanderers before joining Ross County, is one of the eight uncapped players in the final squad named by O'Neill on Sunday.

The others are Kieran O'Hara, Matt Doherty, Declan Rice, Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams, Enda Stevens and Scott Hogan.

Republic skipper Seamus Coleman is expected to make his return to international action, almost a year after surgery on a double leg-break.

The Everton full-back sustained the serious injury while playing for the Republic against Wales in Dublin.

Bradford City keeper Colin Doyle will link up with the squad after Monday's game against Doncaster Rovers.

Republic of Ireland squad

Goalkeepers: Colin Doyle (Bradford City), Kieran O'Hara (Manchester United), Aaron McCarey (Ross County)

Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Cyrus Christie (Fulham), Matt Doherty (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Declan Rice (West Ham United), Shane Duffy (Brighton & Hove Albion), Ciaran Clark (Newcastle United), Kevin Long (Burnley), Alex Pearce (Derby County), Darragh Lenihan, Derrick Williams (both Blackburn Rovers), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)

Midfielders: Alan Judge (Brentford), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Jeff Hendrick (Burnley), David Meyler (Hull City), Eunan O'Kane (Leeds United), Alan Browne, Daryl Horgan (both Preston North End), James McClean (West Bromwich Albion)

Forwards: Shane Long (Southampton), Scott Hogan (Aston Villa), Sean Maguire (Preston North End)