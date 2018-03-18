Match ends, Barcelona 2, Athletic Club 0.
Barcelona 2-0 Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona maintained their unbeaten La Liga record this season as they cruised to victory over Athletic Bilbao.
The hosts scored after only eight minutes when Paco Alcacer, who replaced the suspended Luis Suarez, steered in Jordi Alba's pull-back.
Lionel Messi made it 2-0 with a low 20-yard strike following good work by team-mate Ousmane Dembele.
Philippe Coutinho also hit the crossbar twice and Paulinho hit the post for La Liga's leaders.
Barcelona are 11 points clear at the top of the table, with second-placed Atletico Madrid playing at Villarreal later on Sunday (17:30 GMT).
No team has gone an entire 38-game La Liga campaign without defeat; Barcelona have nine league games remaining, having won 23 and drawn six of 29 matches played so far.
The record for an unbeaten run from the start of a La Liga season is 32 games, set by Real Sociedad in 1979-80.
A routine day for Barcelona
Barcelona missed out on the league title to Real Madrid last season, but are on course to win the treble of La Liga, Copa del Rey and Champions League in 2017-18.
On Wednesday, they secured a 3-0 win over Chelsea to seal a 4-1 aggregate victory in the last 16 of the Champions League and Ernesto Valverde's side will be confident of overcoming quarter-final opponents Roma.
Barca have also reached the Copa del Rey final, in which they will play Sevilla on 21 April, and are heading towards their 25th La Liga title.
Athletic offered little at the Nou Camp and Messi forced a fine save by away goalkeeper Kepa before Alcacer opened the scoring shortly afterwards.
From then on, it became a matter of how many Barcelona would get, as Kepa denied both Messi and Dembele, and Coutinho hit the bar for the first time.
Messi then scored his 25th La Liga goal of the season with a low strike.
The hosts had further first-half chances, but Coutinho hit the woodwork again after fine link-up play with Messi and ex-Tottenham man Paulinho shot against the outside of the post.
Athletic, who went out of the Europa League at the last-16 stage to Marseille on Thursday, improved after the break as their best chances fell to Inigo Lekue and Sabin Merino, but both men shot wide.
Barcelona have only conceded 13 goals from their 29 La Liga games in 2017-18, and scored 74 times.
Line-ups
Barcelona
- 1ter Stegen
- 20Sergi
- 3Piqué
- 23UmtitiBooked at 17mins
- 18Alba
- 11DembéléBooked at 39minsSubstituted forIniestaat 64'minutes
- 15Paulinho
- 4Rakitic
- 14Coutinho CorreiaSubstituted forAndré Gomesat 85'minutes
- 10Messi
- 17AlcácerSubstituted forVidalat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Iniesta
- 13Cillessen
- 19Digne
- 21André Gomes
- 22Vidal
- 24Mina
- 26Aleñá
Ath Bilbao
- 1Arrizabalaga
- 18De Marcos
- 12Núñez
- 4Iñigo Martínez
- 3Saborit
- 6San José
- 7EtxebarriaSubstituted forIturraspeat 45'minutes
- 14SusaetaSubstituted forWilliamsat 63'minutes
- 22Raúl GarcíaBooked at 31mins
- 15LekueBooked at 40mins
- 19MerinoSubstituted forAdurizat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 8Iturraspe
- 11Williams
- 13Herrerín
- 16Etxeita
- 20Aduriz
- 21Vesga
- 28Córdoba
- Referee:
- Santiago Jaime Latre
- Attendance:
- 84,053
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home18
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away3
- Corners
- Home6
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 2, Athletic Club 0.
Attempt saved. Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Íñigo Martínez.
Foul by André Gomes (Barcelona).
Óscar De Marcos (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona).
Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Ivan Rakitic (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ander Iturraspe (Athletic Club).
Attempt missed. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Ivan Rakitic.
Offside, Athletic Club. Ander Iturraspe tries a through ball, but Raul García is caught offside.
Foul by André Gomes (Barcelona).
Unai Núñez (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. André Gomes replaces Philippe Coutinho.
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Sergi Roberto.
Attempt saved. Lionel Messi (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Enric Saborit.
Aleix Vidal (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Enric Saborit (Athletic Club).
Offside, Athletic Club. Íñigo Martínez tries a through ball, but Aritz Aduriz is caught offside.
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Gerard Piqué.
Attempt blocked. Aritz Aduriz (Athletic Club) with an attempt from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Raul García with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Aleix Vidal replaces Paco Alcácer.
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Óscar De Marcos.
Paulinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mikel San José (Athletic Club).
Attempt blocked. Iñaki Williams (Athletic Club) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Enric Saborit.
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Club. Aritz Aduriz replaces Sabin Merino.
Corner, Athletic Club. Conceded by Samuel Umtiti.
Attempt saved. Enric Saborit (Athletic Club) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Paulinho (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sabin Merino (Athletic Club).
Substitution
Substitution, Barcelona. Andrés Iniesta replaces Ousmane Dembélé.
Foul by Samuel Umtiti (Barcelona).
Raul García (Athletic Club) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Athletic Club. Iñaki Williams replaces Markel Susaeta.
Attempt missed. Enric Saborit (Athletic Club) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ander Iturraspe.
Attempt saved. Philippe Coutinho (Barcelona) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Lionel Messi.
Paco Alcácer (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the defensive half.