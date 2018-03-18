FA Cup: Man Utd face Tottenham, Chelsea play Southampton in semi-finals

Manchester United will play Tottenham and Chelsea take on Southampton in the semi-finals of the FA Cup.

Spurs made the semi-finals for a second successive season with victory at Swansea on Saturday, while 12-time winners United beat Brighton.

Chelsea secured their semi-final place by winning at Leicester in extra-time on Sunday, as Southampton knocked out League One side Wigan.

The ties will take place on the weekend of 21-22 April.

All four semi-finalists are in the Premier League; United are second and Tottenham fourth, while Chelsea sit fifth and Southampton 18th.

More to follow.

