BBC Sport - FA Cup: Cedric Soares seals Southampton win at Wigan
Cedric seals Southampton FA Cup win at Wigan
- From the section FA Cup
Cedric Soares seals victory in injury time with Southampton's second goal against Wigan to confirm the Saints' place in the FA Cup semi-finals.
How to follow the FA Cup on BBC Sport.
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired