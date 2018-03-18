BBC Sport - Wigan v Southampton: Gabbiadini penalty saved by Walton
Wigan keeper Walton saves Gabbiadini penalty
- From the section FA Cup
Southampton are denied a 2-0 lead as Wigan keeper Christian Walton saves Manolo Gabbiadini's penalty in their FA Cup quarter-final.
