BBC Sport - Highlights: Aberdeen 1-0 Dundee
Highlights: Aberdeen 1-0 Dundee
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Graeme Shinnie scores the only goal as Aberdeen move within two points of second-placed Rangers in the Scottish Premiership by beating Dundee. Commentary from Rob Maclean.
MATCH REPORT: Aberdeen 1-0 Dundee
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired