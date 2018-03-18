Match ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, Hannover 96 0.
Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Hannover 96
Michy Batshuayi's spectacular volley gave Borussia Dortmund a win over Hannover in their Bundesliga match.
Batshuayi, who joined Dortmund on loan from Chelsea in January, hit the post early on at Westfalenstadion.
He scored his eighth goal in 11 games for Dortmund when he jumped to backheel in Andre Schurrle's corner.
Maximilian Philipp also hit the post in the last minute as Dortmund extended their unbeaten league run to 12 games.
The match came only three days after Dortmund had gone out of the Europa League at the last-16 stage as their goalless draw away at Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg meant they lost 2-1 on aggregate.
Nevertheless, this latest victory keeps them on course for a return to the Champions League next season. They remain third in the Bundesliga, one point behind Schalke and 18 points off leaders Bayern Munich.
Line-ups
B Dortmund
- 38Bürki
- 26Piszczek
- 16AkanjiBooked at 79mins
- 36ToprakSubstituted forPapastathopoulosat 45'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 29Schmelzer
- 27CastroSubstituted forWeiglat 64'minutes
- 19Dahoud
- 22PulisicSubstituted forPhilippat 70'minutes
- 10Götze
- 21Schürrle
- 44Batshuayi
Substitutes
- 1Weidenfeller
- 7Sancho
- 8Sahin
- 13Guerreiro
- 20Philipp
- 25Papastathopoulos
- 33Weigl
Hannover
- 1Tschauner
- 25SorgSubstituted forFossumat 78'minutes
- 20Sané
- 31Anton
- 4Korb
- 6BakalorzSubstituted forMainaat 86'minutes
- 27SchweglerBooked at 28mins
- 22Ostrzolek
- 11Klaus
- 9de Jesus
- 24FüllkrugSubstituted forSarenren Bazeeat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Elez
- 3Albornoz
- 18Fossum
- 19Hübner
- 23Esser
- 37Sarenren Bazee
- 40Maina
- Referee:
- Patrick Ittrich
- Attendance:
- 81,360
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home59%
- Away41%
- Shots
- Home25
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home8
- Away4
- Corners
- Home12
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away13
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Dortmund 1, Hannover 96 0.
Attempt missed. Waldemar Anton (Hannover 96) header from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Pirmin Schwegler following a set piece situation.
Foul by Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund).
Pirmin Schwegler (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Sokratis (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card.
Foul by Lukasz Piszczek (Borussia Dortmund).
Iver Fossum (Hannover 96) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Matthias Ostrzolek.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Felix Klaus.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Philipp Tschauner.
Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Offside, Hannover 96. Philipp Tschauner tries a through ball, but Jonathas is caught offside.
Maximilian Philipp (Borussia Dortmund) hits the left post with a right footed shot from the centre of the box. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.
Substitution
Substitution, Hannover 96. Linton Maina replaces Marvin Bakalorz.
Mario Götze (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Julian Korb (Hannover 96).
Attempt saved. Michy Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by André Schürrle with a cross.
Foul by Michy Batshuayi (Borussia Dortmund).
Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee (Hannover 96) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Hand ball by Jonathas (Hannover 96).
Offside, Hannover 96. Waldemar Anton tries a through ball, but Jonathas is caught offside.
Booking
Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Manuel Akanji (Borussia Dortmund).
Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee (Hannover 96) wins a free kick on the right wing.
André Schürrle (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee (Hannover 96).
Substitution
Substitution, Hannover 96. Iver Fossum replaces Oliver Sorg.
Attempt missed. André Schürrle (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from long range on the left misses to the right. Assisted by Mahmoud Dahoud.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Marvin Bakalorz.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Julian Korb.
Attempt missed. Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is too high following a corner.
Corner, Borussia Dortmund. Conceded by Waldemar Anton.
Offside, Borussia Dortmund. Michy Batshuayi tries a through ball, but Mario Götze is caught offside.
Substitution
Substitution, Hannover 96. Noah Joel Sarenren Bazee replaces Niclas Füllkrug.
Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jonathas (Hannover 96).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Dortmund. Maximilian Philipp replaces Christian Pulisic.
Attempt missed. Mahmoud Dahoud (Borussia Dortmund) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Michy Batshuayi.
Foul by Julian Weigl (Borussia Dortmund).