Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Hannover 96

Michy Batshuayi (left) has scored 20 club goals this season - 12 for Chelsea and eight for Borussia Dortmund

Michy Batshuayi's spectacular volley gave Borussia Dortmund a win over Hannover in their Bundesliga match.

Batshuayi, who joined Dortmund on loan from Chelsea in January, hit the post early on at Westfalenstadion.

He scored his eighth goal in 11 games for Dortmund when he jumped to backheel in Andre Schurrle's corner.

Maximilian Philipp also hit the post in the last minute as Dortmund extended their unbeaten league run to 12 games.

The match came only three days after Dortmund had gone out of the Europa League at the last-16 stage as their goalless draw away at Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg meant they lost 2-1 on aggregate.

Nevertheless, this latest victory keeps them on course for a return to the Champions League next season. They remain third in the Bundesliga, one point behind Schalke and 18 points off leaders Bayern Munich.