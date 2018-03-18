BBC Sport - Highlights: Rangers 0-1 Kilmarnock
Highlights: Rangers 0-1 Kilmarnock
- From the section Scottish Premiership
Kilmarnock beat Rangers for the second time this season as they go eight league games unbeaten, and inflict Gers' seventh home Premiership defeat of the campaign. Commentary from Paul Mitchell.
MATCH REPORT: Rangers 0-1 Kilmarnock
Available to UK users only.
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired