Spanish La Liga
Leganés2Sevilla1

Leganés 2-1 Sevilla

Wissam Ben Yedder
Wissam Ben Yedder (right) scored twice for Sevilla against Manchester United on Tuesday

Champions League quarter-finalists Sevilla have suffered a shock La Liga defeat at Leganes.

Sevilla, who beat Manchester United 2-1 on Tuesday to move into the Champions League last eight, went behind when Unai Bustinza scored in the first half.

Javi Eraso doubled the hosts' lead before Sevilla had Pablo Sarabia sent off for two bookable offences.

Miguel Layun pulled one back in injury time but Sevilla still suffered their second successive La Liga defeat.

Sevilla, who will play Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals, are fifth in La Liga but 27 points behind Barcelona, who they entertain in their next match on 31 March.

Leganes' victory was only their second win in 11 matches in all competitions and takes them up to 12th.

Line-ups

Leganés

  • 1Cuéllar
  • 20Zaldúa
  • 3Bustinza
  • 22SiovasBooked at 77mins
  • 15Rico
  • 21Pérez
  • 8Appelt PiresSubstituted forGumbauat 90+3'minutes
  • 10El Zhar
  • 17Eraso
  • 23Ramos
  • 7AmrabatBooked at 65minsSubstituted forBeauvueat 89'minutes

Substitutes

  • 6Gumbau
  • 12Beauvue
  • 13Champagne
  • 14García
  • 16Dos Santos
  • 18García Naranjo
  • 19Muñoz

Sevilla

  • 1Rico
  • 3Layún
  • 4Kjaer
  • 5Lenglet
  • 18EscuderoBooked at 40minsSubstituted forArana Lopesat 78'minutes
  • 15N'ZonziBooked at 80mins
  • 10Banega
  • 17SarabiaBooked at 84mins
  • 22VázquezSubstituted forMurielat 72'minutes
  • 24NolitoSubstituted forRamírezat 63'minutes
  • 9Ben Yedder

Substitutes

  • 7Mesa
  • 8Arana Lopes
  • 13Soria
  • 14Pizarro
  • 20Muriel
  • 23Ramírez
  • 25Mercado
Referee:
Javier Alberola Rojas
Attendance:
10,037

Match Stats

Home TeamLeganésAway TeamSevilla
Possession
Home35%
Away65%
Shots
Home12
Away10
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home5
Away4
Fouls
Home14
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Leganés 2, Sevilla 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Leganés 2, Sevilla 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Leganés. Gerard Gumbau replaces Gabriel Pires.

Foul by Éver Banega (Sevilla).

Joseba Zaldua (Leganés) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Goal!

Goal! Leganés 2, Sevilla 1. Miguel Layún (Sevilla) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wissam Ben Yedder.

Attempt saved. Sandro Ramírez (Sevilla) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Leganés. Claudio Beauvue replaces Nordin Amrabat.

Attempt missed. Nabil El Zhar (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Omar Ramos.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla) for a bad foul.

Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla).

Diego Rico (Leganés) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Sandro Ramírez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Joseba Zaldua (Leganés).

Booking

Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla).

Nordin Amrabat (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Sandro Ramírez (Sevilla).

Nordin Amrabat (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Guilherme Arana replaces Sergio Escudero because of an injury.

Booking

Dimitrios Siovas (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dimitrios Siovas (Leganés).

Hand ball by Nabil El Zhar (Leganés).

Éver Banega (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Gabriel Pires (Leganés).

Attempt missed. Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia following a set piece situation.

Luis Muriel (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gabriel Pires (Leganés).

Booking

Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla).

Javier Eraso (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Sandro Ramírez (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Rubén Pérez (Leganés).

Sandro Ramírez (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Nordin Amrabat (Leganés).

Substitution

Substitution, Sevilla. Luis Muriel replaces Franco Vázquez.

Éver Banega (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gabriel Pires (Leganés).

Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla).

