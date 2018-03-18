Leganés 2-1 Sevilla

Wissam Ben Yedder (right) scored twice for Sevilla against Manchester United on Tuesday

Champions League quarter-finalists Sevilla have suffered a shock La Liga defeat at Leganes.

Sevilla, who beat Manchester United 2-1 on Tuesday to move into the Champions League last eight, went behind when Unai Bustinza scored in the first half.

Javi Eraso doubled the hosts' lead before Sevilla had Pablo Sarabia sent off for two bookable offences.

Miguel Layun pulled one back in injury time but Sevilla still suffered their second successive La Liga defeat.

Sevilla, who will play Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals, are fifth in La Liga but 27 points behind Barcelona, who they entertain in their next match on 31 March.

Leganes' victory was only their second win in 11 matches in all competitions and takes them up to 12th.