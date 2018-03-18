Leganés 2-1 Sevilla

Match ends, Leganés 2, Sevilla 1.
Champions League quarter-finalists Sevilla have suffered a shock La Liga defeat at Leganes.
Sevilla, who beat Manchester United 2-1 on Tuesday to move into the Champions League last eight, went behind when Unai Bustinza scored in the first half.
Javi Eraso doubled the hosts' lead before Sevilla had Pablo Sarabia sent off for two bookable offences.
Miguel Layun pulled one back in injury time but Sevilla still suffered their second successive La Liga defeat.
Sevilla, who will play Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals, are fifth in La Liga but 27 points behind Barcelona, who they entertain in their next match on 31 March.
Leganes' victory was only their second win in 11 matches in all competitions and takes them up to 12th.
Line-ups
Leganés
- 1Cuéllar
- 20Zaldúa
- 3Bustinza
- 22SiovasBooked at 77mins
- 15Rico
- 21Pérez
- 8Appelt PiresSubstituted forGumbauat 90+3'minutes
- 10El Zhar
- 17Eraso
- 23Ramos
- 7AmrabatBooked at 65minsSubstituted forBeauvueat 89'minutes
Substitutes
- 6Gumbau
- 12Beauvue
- 13Champagne
- 14García
- 16Dos Santos
- 18García Naranjo
- 19Muñoz
Sevilla
- 1Rico
- 3Layún
- 4Kjaer
- 5Lenglet
- 18EscuderoBooked at 40minsSubstituted forArana Lopesat 78'minutes
- 15N'ZonziBooked at 80mins
- 10Banega
- 17SarabiaBooked at 84mins
- 22VázquezSubstituted forMurielat 72'minutes
- 24NolitoSubstituted forRamírezat 63'minutes
- 9Ben Yedder
Substitutes
- 7Mesa
- 8Arana Lopes
- 13Soria
- 14Pizarro
- 20Muriel
- 23Ramírez
- 25Mercado
- Referee:
- Javier Alberola Rojas
- Attendance:
- 10,037
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home35%
- Away65%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home5
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Leganés 2, Sevilla 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Leganés. Gerard Gumbau replaces Gabriel Pires.
Foul by Éver Banega (Sevilla).
Joseba Zaldua (Leganés) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Leganés 2, Sevilla 1. Miguel Layún (Sevilla) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Wissam Ben Yedder.
Attempt saved. Sandro Ramírez (Sevilla) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Leganés. Claudio Beauvue replaces Nordin Amrabat.
Attempt missed. Nabil El Zhar (Leganés) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Omar Ramos.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla) for a bad foul.
Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla).
Diego Rico (Leganés) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Sandro Ramírez (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Joseba Zaldua (Leganés).
Booking
Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla).
Nordin Amrabat (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Sandro Ramírez (Sevilla).
Nordin Amrabat (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Guilherme Arana replaces Sergio Escudero because of an injury.
Booking
Dimitrios Siovas (Leganés) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Wissam Ben Yedder (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Dimitrios Siovas (Leganés).
Hand ball by Nabil El Zhar (Leganés).
Éver Banega (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Gabriel Pires (Leganés).
Attempt missed. Steven N'Zonzi (Sevilla) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Pablo Sarabia following a set piece situation.
Luis Muriel (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gabriel Pires (Leganés).
Booking
Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla).
Javier Eraso (Leganés) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Sandro Ramírez (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Rubén Pérez (Leganés).
Sandro Ramírez (Sevilla) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Nordin Amrabat (Leganés).
Substitution
Substitution, Sevilla. Luis Muriel replaces Franco Vázquez.
Éver Banega (Sevilla) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gabriel Pires (Leganés).
Foul by Pablo Sarabia (Sevilla).