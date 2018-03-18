BBC Sport - FA Cup: Southampton's Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg opens scoring at Wigan
Højbjerg puts Southampton ahead at Wigan
- From the section FA Cup
Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg scores his first goal for Southampton to give the Premier League side the lead in their FA Cup quarter-final at Wigan.
How to follow the FA Cup on BBC Sport.
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup video
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired