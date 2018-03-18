Sunderland midfielder Darron Gibson suspended after drink-driving charge

Republic of Ireland international Darron Gibson joined Sunderland from Everton in January 2017

Sunderland have suspended midfielder Darron Gibson after he was charged with drink-driving.

The Championship club said they had "commenced a full investigation into the matter" after Gibson, 30, was charged on Saturday.

"We expect the highest standard of behaviour from our players," said Sunderland chief executive Martin Bain.

"Should any individual fall short of those standards then robust action must be taken."

Former Manchester United and Everton player Gibson has not featured for the Black Cats since 1 January because of a groin injury.