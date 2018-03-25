Women's Super League 1
Chelsea Ladies2Reading Women2

Chelsea Ladies 2-2 Reading Women

Media playback is not supported on this device

WSL: Chelsea 2-2 Reading - highlights

Chelsea hit back from 2-0 down to draw with Reading to stretch their lead at the top of Women's Super League 1, but the result left the title race in second-placed Manchester City's hands.

The Royals led through Brooke Chaplen's penalty after Jade Moore went down in the area, and Fara Williams' low finish made it two in the second half.

Jonna Anderson tucked in to make it 2-1 before Fran Kirby slotted in to level.

Chelsea moved two points clear of their rivals, but City have a game in hand.

At times breathless, the entertaining game at Kingsmeadow could have been won by Chelsea late on, but England and Reading keeper Mary Earps produced a brilliant save to deny Drew Spence.

Spence then thought she had dramatically won it in the 94th minute, tucking in after a free-kick fell to her in the box, but it was ruled out as Earps was deemed to have been fouled in the area.

The hosts remain unbeaten in WSL1 so far this season, while Reading stay sixth.

England and Reading Women's Fara Williams (centre, right)
Fara Williams' clinical strike put Reading 2-0 up shortly after half-time

Line-ups

Chelsea Ladies

  • 28Telford
  • 4Bright
  • 18Mjelde
  • 16ErikssonBooked at 17mins
  • 7DavisonSubstituted forBlundellat 59'minutes
  • 17ChapmanBooked at 17minsSubstituted forThorisdottirat 73'minutes
  • 10Ji
  • 20Andersson
  • 22Cuthbert
  • 14Kirby
  • 9AlukoSubstituted forSpenceat 61'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Lindahl
  • 2Thorisdottir
  • 3Blundell
  • 5Flaherty
  • 11Rafferty
  • 23Bachmann
  • 24Spence

Reading Women

  • 1Earps
  • 23Rowe
  • 22Potter
  • 6Pearce
  • 20HardingBooked at 45mins
  • 8Allen
  • 7Furness
  • 18MooreBooked at 82mins
  • 4Williams
  • 19ChaplenSubstituted forLinnettat 90'minutes
  • 10Bruton

Substitutes

  • 9Linnett
  • 11Fletcher
  • 15Green
  • 21Moloney
  • 37Gaine
Referee:
Helen Byrne
Attendance:
1,652

Match Stats

Home TeamChelsea LadiesAway TeamReading Women
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home17
Away7
Shots on Target
Home7
Away2
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home16
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Chelsea Ladies 2, Reading FC Women 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Chelsea Ladies 2, Reading FC Women 2.

Foul by Drew Spence (Chelsea Ladies).

(Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Drew Spence (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Remi Allen (Reading FC Women).

Foul by Maria Thorisdottir (Chelsea Ladies).

Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Francesca Kirby (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Reading FC Women. Kirsty Linnett replaces Brooke Chaplen.

Attempt missed. Drew Spence (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Mary Earps (Reading FC Women) because of an injury.

Corner, Chelsea Ladies. Conceded by Mary Earps.

Attempt saved. Drew Spence (Chelsea Ladies) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.

Booking

Jade Moore (Reading FC Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jade Moore (Reading FC Women).

Foul by Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Ladies).

Natasha Harding (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Attempt missed. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt blocked. Francesca Kirby (Chelsea Ladies) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Chelsea Ladies 2, Reading FC Women 2. Francesca Kirby (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert.

Attempt missed. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Foul by Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Ladies).

Natasha Harding (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea Ladies. Maria Thorisdottir replaces Katie Chapman.

Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jade Moore (Reading FC Women).

Delay over. They are ready to continue.

Delay in match Kirsty Pearce (Reading FC Women) because of an injury.

Foul by Katie Chapman (Chelsea Ladies).

Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Corner, Chelsea Ladies. Conceded by Natasha Harding.

Drew Spence (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Natasha Harding (Reading FC Women).

Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the box.

Substitution

Substitution, Chelsea Ladies. Drew Spence replaces Eniola Aluko.

Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Ladies).

Rachel Furness (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Find out more

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Chelsea Ladies128403382528
2Man City Women1182133112226
3Arsenal Women1062221111020
4Liverpool Ladies116052017318
5B'ham City Ladies115151815316
6Reading Women103432114713
7Sunderland Ladies104061025-1512
8Everton Ladies103071315-29
9Bristol City Women10217527-227
10Yeovil Town Ladies9009031-310
View full Women's Super League 1 table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired