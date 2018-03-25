Chelsea Ladies 2-2 Reading Women

Media playback is not supported on this device WSL: Chelsea 2-2 Reading - highlights

Chelsea hit back from 2-0 down to draw with Reading to stretch their lead at the top of Women's Super League 1, but the result left the title race in second-placed Manchester City's hands.

The Royals led through Brooke Chaplen's penalty after Jade Moore went down in the area, and Fara Williams' low finish made it two in the second half.

Jonna Anderson tucked in to make it 2-1 before Fran Kirby slotted in to level.

Chelsea moved two points clear of their rivals, but City have a game in hand.

At times breathless, the entertaining game at Kingsmeadow could have been won by Chelsea late on, but England and Reading keeper Mary Earps produced a brilliant save to deny Drew Spence.

Spence then thought she had dramatically won it in the 94th minute, tucking in after a free-kick fell to her in the box, but it was ruled out as Earps was deemed to have been fouled in the area.

The hosts remain unbeaten in WSL1 so far this season, while Reading stay sixth.

Fara Williams' clinical strike put Reading 2-0 up shortly after half-time