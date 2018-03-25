Chelsea Ladies 2-2 Reading Women

Match ends, Chelsea Ladies 2, Reading FC Women 2.
Chelsea hit back from 2-0 down to draw with Reading to stretch their lead at the top of Women's Super League 1, but the result left the title race in second-placed Manchester City's hands.
The Royals led through Brooke Chaplen's penalty after Jade Moore went down in the area, and Fara Williams' low finish made it two in the second half.
Jonna Anderson tucked in to make it 2-1 before Fran Kirby slotted in to level.
Chelsea moved two points clear of their rivals, but City have a game in hand.
At times breathless, the entertaining game at Kingsmeadow could have been won by Chelsea late on, but England and Reading keeper Mary Earps produced a brilliant save to deny Drew Spence.
Spence then thought she had dramatically won it in the 94th minute, tucking in after a free-kick fell to her in the box, but it was ruled out as Earps was deemed to have been fouled in the area.
The hosts remain unbeaten in WSL1 so far this season, while Reading stay sixth.
Line-ups
Chelsea Ladies
- 28Telford
- 4Bright
- 18Mjelde
- 16ErikssonBooked at 17mins
- 7DavisonSubstituted forBlundellat 59'minutes
- 17ChapmanBooked at 17minsSubstituted forThorisdottirat 73'minutes
- 10Ji
- 20Andersson
- 22Cuthbert
- 14Kirby
- 9AlukoSubstituted forSpenceat 61'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Lindahl
- 2Thorisdottir
- 3Blundell
- 5Flaherty
- 11Rafferty
- 23Bachmann
- 24Spence
Reading Women
- 1Earps
- 23Rowe
- 22Potter
- 6Pearce
- 20HardingBooked at 45mins
- 8Allen
- 7Furness
- 18MooreBooked at 82mins
- 4Williams
- 19ChaplenSubstituted forLinnettat 90'minutes
- 10Bruton
Substitutes
- 9Linnett
- 11Fletcher
- 15Green
- 21Moloney
- 37Gaine
- Referee:
- Helen Byrne
- Attendance:
- 1,652
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home16
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chelsea Ladies 2, Reading FC Women 2.
Foul by Drew Spence (Chelsea Ladies).
(Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Drew Spence (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Remi Allen (Reading FC Women).
Foul by Maria Thorisdottir (Chelsea Ladies).
Fara Williams (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Francesca Kirby (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Substitution
Substitution, Reading FC Women. Kirsty Linnett replaces Brooke Chaplen.
Attempt missed. Drew Spence (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Mary Earps (Reading FC Women) because of an injury.
Corner, Chelsea Ladies. Conceded by Mary Earps.
Attempt saved. Drew Spence (Chelsea Ladies) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Jade Moore (Reading FC Women) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jade Moore (Reading FC Women).
Foul by Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Ladies).
Natasha Harding (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt blocked. Francesca Kirby (Chelsea Ladies) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Chelsea Ladies 2, Reading FC Women 2. Francesca Kirby (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Erin Cuthbert.
Attempt missed. Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Foul by Maren Mjelde (Chelsea Ladies).
Natasha Harding (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Ladies. Maria Thorisdottir replaces Katie Chapman.
Ji So-Yun (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jade Moore (Reading FC Women).
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match Kirsty Pearce (Reading FC Women) because of an injury.
Foul by Katie Chapman (Chelsea Ladies).
Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Chelsea Ladies. Conceded by Natasha Harding.
Drew Spence (Chelsea Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Natasha Harding (Reading FC Women).
Lauren Bruton (Reading FC Women) hits the bar with a right footed shot from the left side of the box.
Substitution
Substitution, Chelsea Ladies. Drew Spence replaces Eniola Aluko.
Foul by Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea Ladies).
Rachel Furness (Reading FC Women) wins a free kick in the attacking half.