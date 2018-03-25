Match ends, Birmingham City Ladies 4, Liverpool Ladies 0.
Birmingham City Ladies 4-0 Liverpool Ladies
Birmingham City Ladies claimed their fourth win in five Women's Super League 1 games as they eased past Liverpool Ladies at Damson Park.
Rachel Williams fired Blues ahead from 18 yards out, before Paige Williams' deflected cross doubled the lead.
Jess Carter added a third goal before half-time with a shot which went in off the post.
Ellen White completed the scoring, drilling low into the far corner to add to Liverpool's misery late on.
Birmingham stay fifth in the table, but the result leaves them only two points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.
Line-ups
B'ham City Ladies
- 30Berger
- 4CarterSubstituted forMaylingat 45'minutes
- 25Mannion
- 6Harrop
- 2Williams
- 13EwersSubstituted forStringerat 87'minutes
- 26Ladd
- 14FollisSubstituted forQuinnat 86'minutes
- 17Williams
- 15Wellings
- 9White
Substitutes
- 7Ayisi
- 8Mayling
- 12Stringer
- 19Westwood
- 20Cusack
- 27Quinn
- 29Hampton
Liverpool Ladies
- 1Chamberlain
- 44Murray
- 7Longhurst
- 6Ingle
- 22Greenwood
- 19RodgersSubstituted forCharlesat 81'minutes
- 8Coombs
- 9ClarkeSubstituted forHarrisat 74'minutes
- 10Weir
- 18JohnsonSubstituted forHodsonat 56'minutes
- 11England
Substitutes
- 3Harris
- 17Charles
- 20Babajide
- 23Flaherty
- 36Hodson
- Referee:
- Simon Barrow
- Attendance:
- 869
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home63%
- Away37%
- Shots
- Home14
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home11
- Away0
- Corners
- Home7
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away5
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Birmingham City Ladies 4, Liverpool Ladies 0.
Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Paige Williams.
Marisa Ewers (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ashley Hodson (Liverpool Ladies).
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Ladies. Abbey-Leigh Stringer replaces Marisa Ewers.
Substitution
Substitution, Birmingham City Ladies. Lucy Quinn replaces Emma Follis.
Foul by Paige Williams (Birmingham City Ladies).
Ashley Hodson (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Goal!
Goal! Birmingham City Ladies 4, Liverpool Ladies 0. Ellen White (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sarah Mayling.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool Ladies. Niamh Charles replaces Amy Rodgers.
Attempt missed. Ellen White (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt saved. Paige Williams (Birmingham City Ladies) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Martha Harris.
Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Satara Murray.
Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Sarah Mayling.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool Ladies. Martha Harris replaces Jessica Clarke.
Delay in match Siobhan Chamberlain (Liverpool Ladies) because of an injury.
Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Satara Murray.
Foul by Sarah Mayling (Birmingham City Ladies).
Jessica Clarke (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Aoife Mannion.
Attempt saved. Emma Follis (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Satara Murray.
Attempt saved. Rachel Williams (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Birmingham City Ladies. Conceded by Siobhan Chamberlain.
Attempt saved. Emma Follis (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Ellen White (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kate Longhurst (Liverpool Ladies).
Foul by Paige Williams (Birmingham City Ladies).
Caroline Weir (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Caroline Weir (Liverpool Ladies) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Liverpool Ladies. Conceded by Sarah Mayling.
Substitution
Substitution, Liverpool Ladies. Ashley Hodson replaces Ali Johnson.
Attempt missed. Beth England (Liverpool Ladies) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Foul by Rachel Williams (Birmingham City Ladies).
Laura Coombs (Liverpool Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt saved. Ellen White (Birmingham City Ladies) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Marisa Ewers (Birmingham City Ladies) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Laura Coombs (Liverpool Ladies).