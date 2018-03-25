Chesterfield 3-1 Notts County

On-loan Millwall defender Sid Nelson's opening goal for Chesterfield was his first in 75 professional games

Chesterfield improved their chances of avoiding relegation from League Two with victory over Notts County.

Sid Nelson gave the hosts a deserved lead when he directed Andy Kellett's corner into the net with his chest.

Zavon Hines fired in Chesterfield's second before Dan Jones gave the visitors hope as his free-kick crept in at the far post.

But the Spireites secured victory when Kristian Dennis fired in from the penalty spot after a foul on Kellett.

The result leaves Chesterfield three points adrift of safety with two games in hand on the three teams ahead of them, while Notts County stay fourth, four points outside the automatic promotion places.