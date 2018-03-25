Chesterfield 3-1 Notts County

League Two
Chesterfield3Notts County1

Chesterfield defender Sid Nelson celebrates scoring the opening goal against Notts County
On-loan Millwall defender Sid Nelson's opening goal for Chesterfield was his first in 75 professional games

Chesterfield improved their chances of avoiding relegation from League Two with victory over Notts County.

Sid Nelson gave the hosts a deserved lead when he directed Andy Kellett's corner into the net with his chest.

Zavon Hines fired in Chesterfield's second before Dan Jones gave the visitors hope as his free-kick crept in at the far post.

But the Spireites secured victory when Kristian Dennis fired in from the penalty spot after a foul on Kellett.

The result leaves Chesterfield three points adrift of safety with two games in hand on the three teams ahead of them, while Notts County stay fourth, four points outside the automatic promotion places.

Line-ups

Chesterfield

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 27Barry
  • 33WhitmoreBooked at 82mins
  • 35Nelson
  • 22Talbot
  • 41HinesSubstituted forSmithat 90+7'minutes
  • 28WeirSubstituted forMcCourtat 84'minutes
  • 25Reed
  • 24KellettSubstituted forKayat 90+9'minutes
  • 9Dennis
  • 44Brown

Substitutes

  • 10O'Grady
  • 12Anyon
  • 17Smith
  • 19Dodds
  • 20Maguire
  • 26McCourt
  • 37Kay

Notts County

  • 1Collin
  • 2Tootle
  • 5Duffy
  • 16Brisley
  • 3DickinsonSubstituted forJonesat 80'minutes
  • 11HawkridgeSubstituted forAlessandraat 54'minutes
  • 4Hewitt
  • 18NobleSubstituted forVirtue-Thickat 73'minutes
  • 10Grant
  • 30SteadBooked at 63mins
  • 9Ameobi

Substitutes

  • 6Virtue-Thick
  • 7Alessandra
  • 14Forte
  • 17Smith
  • 21Husin
  • 23Jones
  • 34Fitzsimons
Referee:
Seb Stockbridge
Attendance:
6,005

Match Stats

Home TeamChesterfieldAway TeamNotts County
Possession
Home56%
Away44%
Shots
Home15
Away6
Shots on Target
Home6
Away2
Corners
Home8
Away4
Fouls
Home12
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Chesterfield 3, Notts County 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Chesterfield 3, Notts County 1.

Substitution

Substitution, Chesterfield. Josh Kay replaces Andy Kellett.

Goal!

Goal! Chesterfield 3, Notts County 1. Kristian Dennis (Chesterfield) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty Chesterfield. Andy Kellett draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Richard Duffy (Notts County) after a foul in the penalty area.

Substitution

Substitution, Chesterfield. George Smith replaces Zavon Hines.

Attempt missed. Shola Ameobi (Notts County) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Alex Whitmore.

Attempt missed. Louis Reed (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Andy Kellett (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matt Tootle (Notts County).

Andy Kellett (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Matthew Virtue-Thick (Notts County).

Attempt missed. Jak McCourt (Chesterfield) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.

Hand ball by Matthew Virtue-Thick (Notts County).

Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Adam Collin.

Attempt saved. Jacob Brown (Chesterfield) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.

Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Adam Collin.

Attempt missed. Kristian Dennis (Chesterfield) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.

Goal!

Goal! Chesterfield 2, Notts County 1. Daniel Jones (Notts County) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Chesterfield. Jak McCourt replaces Robbie Weir because of an injury.

Booking

Alex Whitmore (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Alex Whitmore (Chesterfield).

Shola Ameobi (Notts County) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Daniel Jones replaces Carl Dickinson.

Foul by Zavon Hines (Chesterfield).

Lewis Alessandra (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Zavon Hines (Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Matt Tootle (Notts County).

Robbie Weir (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Shola Ameobi (Notts County).

Substitution

Substitution, Notts County. Matthew Virtue-Thick replaces Liam Noble.

Attempt missed. Andy Kellett (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Andy Kellett (Chesterfield) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Booking

Jon Stead (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Sid Nelson (Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Jon Stead (Notts County).

Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Alex Whitmore.

Foul by Bradley Barry (Chesterfield).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Luton392111781404174
2Accrington37235964402474
3Wycombe392010973541970
4Notts County391812961421966
5Exeter38206125041966
6Coventry381971247311664
7Mansfield381615756401663
8Lincoln City381613953401361
9Swindon38193165958160
10Carlisle391512125649757
11Colchester391413124743455
12Newport381314114849-153
13Crawley39158164954-553
14Cambridge391312143951-1251
15Cheltenham391212155857148
16Stevenage381111165056-644
17Crewe39134224963-1443
18Yeovil37119174757-1042
19Morecambe38914153747-1041
20Forest Green39117214767-2040
21Port Vale39912184154-1339
22Grimsby39910203261-2937
23Chesterfield3797214066-2634
24Barnet3979233458-2430
View full League Two table

