Match ends, Chesterfield 3, Notts County 1.
Chesterfield 3-1 Notts County
-
- From the section League Two
Chesterfield improved their chances of avoiding relegation from League Two with victory over Notts County.
Sid Nelson gave the hosts a deserved lead when he directed Andy Kellett's corner into the net with his chest.
Zavon Hines fired in Chesterfield's second before Dan Jones gave the visitors hope as his free-kick crept in at the far post.
But the Spireites secured victory when Kristian Dennis fired in from the penalty spot after a foul on Kellett.
The result leaves Chesterfield three points adrift of safety with two games in hand on the three teams ahead of them, while Notts County stay fourth, four points outside the automatic promotion places.
Line-ups
Chesterfield
- 1Ramsdale
- 27Barry
- 33WhitmoreBooked at 82mins
- 35Nelson
- 22Talbot
- 41HinesSubstituted forSmithat 90+7'minutes
- 28WeirSubstituted forMcCourtat 84'minutes
- 25Reed
- 24KellettSubstituted forKayat 90+9'minutes
- 9Dennis
- 44Brown
Substitutes
- 10O'Grady
- 12Anyon
- 17Smith
- 19Dodds
- 20Maguire
- 26McCourt
- 37Kay
Notts County
- 1Collin
- 2Tootle
- 5Duffy
- 16Brisley
- 3DickinsonSubstituted forJonesat 80'minutes
- 11HawkridgeSubstituted forAlessandraat 54'minutes
- 4Hewitt
- 18NobleSubstituted forVirtue-Thickat 73'minutes
- 10Grant
- 30SteadBooked at 63mins
- 9Ameobi
Substitutes
- 6Virtue-Thick
- 7Alessandra
- 14Forte
- 17Smith
- 21Husin
- 23Jones
- 34Fitzsimons
- Referee:
- Seb Stockbridge
- Attendance:
- 6,005
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home56%
- Away44%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away2
- Corners
- Home8
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Chesterfield 3, Notts County 1.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Josh Kay replaces Andy Kellett.
Goal!
Goal! Chesterfield 3, Notts County 1. Kristian Dennis (Chesterfield) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.
Penalty Chesterfield. Andy Kellett draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Richard Duffy (Notts County) after a foul in the penalty area.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. George Smith replaces Zavon Hines.
Attempt missed. Shola Ameobi (Notts County) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Alex Whitmore.
Attempt missed. Louis Reed (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.
Andy Kellett (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matt Tootle (Notts County).
Andy Kellett (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Matthew Virtue-Thick (Notts County).
Attempt missed. Jak McCourt (Chesterfield) right footed shot from the right side of the box is close, but misses to the right following a set piece situation.
Hand ball by Matthew Virtue-Thick (Notts County).
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Adam Collin.
Attempt saved. Jacob Brown (Chesterfield) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner.
Corner, Chesterfield. Conceded by Adam Collin.
Attempt missed. Kristian Dennis (Chesterfield) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Goal!
Goal! Chesterfield 2, Notts County 1. Daniel Jones (Notts County) from a free kick with a left footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Chesterfield. Jak McCourt replaces Robbie Weir because of an injury.
Booking
Alex Whitmore (Chesterfield) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Alex Whitmore (Chesterfield).
Shola Ameobi (Notts County) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Daniel Jones replaces Carl Dickinson.
Foul by Zavon Hines (Chesterfield).
Lewis Alessandra (Notts County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Zavon Hines (Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Matt Tootle (Notts County).
Robbie Weir (Chesterfield) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Shola Ameobi (Notts County).
Substitution
Substitution, Notts County. Matthew Virtue-Thick replaces Liam Noble.
Attempt missed. Andy Kellett (Chesterfield) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Andy Kellett (Chesterfield) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Booking
Jon Stead (Notts County) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Sid Nelson (Chesterfield) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Jon Stead (Notts County).
Corner, Notts County. Conceded by Alex Whitmore.
Foul by Bradley Barry (Chesterfield).