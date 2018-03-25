Match ends, Portsmouth 3, Oxford United 0.
Portsmouth 3-0 Oxford United
Karl Robinson's first game in charge of Oxford United ended with 10 men and a defeat at play-off hopefuls Portsmouth.
Kai Naismith's early prodded opener had Pompey ahead at half-time, while James Henry hit the bar for Robinson's side.
Alex Mowatt then struck the post from a penalty as the visitors tried to equalise and he was sent off just moments later, shoving Nathan Thompson.
Two close-range finishes from Brett Pitman sealed it for the hosts to move them within two points of the top six.
Line-ups
Portsmouth
- 1McGeeBooked at 63mins
- 2Walkes
- 16Whatmough
- 5Clarke
- 17Donohue
- 20ThompsonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMayat 87'minutes
- 33Close
- 22NaismithBooked at 46mins
- 14RonanSubstituted forEvansat 51'minutes
- 18Lowe
- 8Pitman
Substitutes
- 6Burgess
- 11Kennedy
- 19Chaplin
- 26Evans
- 30May
- 35Bass
- 38Haunstrup
Oxford Utd
- 1Eastwood
- 19Kane
- 30Mousinho
- 16DickieBooked at 27mins
- 29Smith-BrownSubstituted forFerreira da Silvaat 78'minutes
- 8LedsonBooked at 14mins
- 27MowattBooked at 62mins
- 17HenrySubstituted forMehmetiat 78'minutes
- 36NapaSubstituted forRothwellat 66'minutes
- 11BrannaganBooked at 75mins
- 9Thomas
Substitutes
- 6Martin
- 13Shearer
- 14Ruffels
- 18Rothwell
- 21Ferreira da Silva
- 24Ashby
- 28Mehmeti
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
- Attendance:
- 17,892
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away4
- Corners
- Home6
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away13
Live Text
Attempt blocked. Robert Dickie (Oxford United) header from more than 35 yards is blocked.
Full Time
Second Half ends, Portsmouth 3, Oxford United 0.
Attempt missed. Joe Rothwell (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Attempt saved. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Kal Naismith (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Todd Kane (Oxford United).
Foul by Ben Close (Portsmouth).
Wes Thomas (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Portsmouth. Adam May replaces Nathan Thompson.
Delay in match Wes Thomas (Oxford United) because of an injury.
Attempt missed. Gareth Evans (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Ben Close (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United).
Goal!
Goal! Portsmouth 3, Oxford United 0. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamal Lowe with a cross.
Attempt saved. Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Simon Eastwood.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Ricardinho replaces Ashley Smith-Brown.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Agon Mehmeti replaces James Henry.
Attempt missed. Jack Whatmough (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.
Attempt blocked. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Robert Dickie.
Matthew Clarke (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United).
Attempt blocked. Gareth Evans (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Attempt saved. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Goal!
Goal! Portsmouth 2, Oxford United 0. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jamal Lowe with a cross.
Attempt blocked. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Oxford United. Joe Rothwell replaces Malachi Napa.
Kal Naismith (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Todd Kane (Oxford United).
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by James Henry.
Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Todd Kane.
Booking
Luke McGee (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card.
Dismissal
Alex Mowatt (Oxford United) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Penalty missed! Still Portsmouth 1, Oxford United 0. Alex Mowatt (Oxford United) hits the right post with a left footed shot.
Penalty conceded by Matthew Clarke (Portsmouth) after a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty Oxford United. Robert Dickie draws a foul in the penalty area.
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Matthew Clarke.