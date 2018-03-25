Portsmouth 3-0 Oxford United

From the section

Portsmouth's win was their second in a row in League One

Karl Robinson's first game in charge of Oxford United ended with 10 men and a defeat at play-off hopefuls Portsmouth.

Kai Naismith's early prodded opener had Pompey ahead at half-time, while James Henry hit the bar for Robinson's side.

Alex Mowatt then struck the post from a penalty as the visitors tried to equalise and he was sent off just moments later, shoving Nathan Thompson.

Two close-range finishes from Brett Pitman sealed it for the hosts to move them within two points of the top six.