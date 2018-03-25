League One
Portsmouth3Oxford Utd0

Portsmouth 3-0 Oxford United

Kal Naismith nets Portsmouth's opening goal past Oxford United keeper Simon Eastwood
Portsmouth's win was their second in a row in League One

Karl Robinson's first game in charge of Oxford United ended with 10 men and a defeat at play-off hopefuls Portsmouth.

Kai Naismith's early prodded opener had Pompey ahead at half-time, while James Henry hit the bar for Robinson's side.

Alex Mowatt then struck the post from a penalty as the visitors tried to equalise and he was sent off just moments later, shoving Nathan Thompson.

Two close-range finishes from Brett Pitman sealed it for the hosts to move them within two points of the top six.

Line-ups

Portsmouth

  • 1McGeeBooked at 63mins
  • 2Walkes
  • 16Whatmough
  • 5Clarke
  • 17Donohue
  • 20ThompsonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forMayat 87'minutes
  • 33Close
  • 22NaismithBooked at 46mins
  • 14RonanSubstituted forEvansat 51'minutes
  • 18Lowe
  • 8Pitman

Substitutes

  • 6Burgess
  • 11Kennedy
  • 19Chaplin
  • 26Evans
  • 30May
  • 35Bass
  • 38Haunstrup

Oxford Utd

  • 1Eastwood
  • 19Kane
  • 30Mousinho
  • 16DickieBooked at 27mins
  • 29Smith-BrownSubstituted forFerreira da Silvaat 78'minutes
  • 8LedsonBooked at 14mins
  • 27MowattBooked at 62mins
  • 17HenrySubstituted forMehmetiat 78'minutes
  • 36NapaSubstituted forRothwellat 66'minutes
  • 11BrannaganBooked at 75mins
  • 9Thomas

Substitutes

  • 6Martin
  • 13Shearer
  • 14Ruffels
  • 18Rothwell
  • 21Ferreira da Silva
  • 24Ashby
  • 28Mehmeti
Referee:
Charles Breakspear
Attendance:
17,892

Match Stats

Home TeamPortsmouthAway TeamOxford Utd
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home17
Away11
Shots on Target
Home6
Away4
Corners
Home6
Away9
Fouls
Home14
Away13

Live Text

Match ends, Portsmouth 3, Oxford United 0.

Attempt blocked. Robert Dickie (Oxford United) header from more than 35 yards is blocked.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Portsmouth 3, Oxford United 0.

Attempt missed. Joe Rothwell (Oxford United) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Attempt saved. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Kal Naismith (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Todd Kane (Oxford United).

Foul by Ben Close (Portsmouth).

Wes Thomas (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Portsmouth. Adam May replaces Nathan Thompson.

Delay in match Wes Thomas (Oxford United) because of an injury.

Attempt missed. Gareth Evans (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Ben Close (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United).

Goal!

Goal! Portsmouth 3, Oxford United 0. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) right footed shot from very close range to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Jamal Lowe with a cross.

Attempt saved. Jamal Lowe (Portsmouth) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Simon Eastwood.

Substitution

Substitution, Oxford United. Ricardinho replaces Ashley Smith-Brown.

Substitution

Substitution, Oxford United. Agon Mehmeti replaces James Henry.

Attempt missed. Jack Whatmough (Portsmouth) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right following a corner.

Attempt blocked. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Robert Dickie.

Matthew Clarke (Portsmouth) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United).

Attempt blocked. Gareth Evans (Portsmouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Attempt saved. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Goal!

Goal! Portsmouth 2, Oxford United 0. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box to the top left corner. Assisted by Jamal Lowe with a cross.

Attempt blocked. Brett Pitman (Portsmouth) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Oxford United. Joe Rothwell replaces Malachi Napa.

Kal Naismith (Portsmouth) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Todd Kane (Oxford United).

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by James Henry.

Corner, Portsmouth. Conceded by Todd Kane.

Booking

Luke McGee (Portsmouth) is shown the yellow card.

Dismissal

Alex Mowatt (Oxford United) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

Penalty missed! Still Portsmouth 1, Oxford United 0. Alex Mowatt (Oxford United) hits the right post with a left footed shot.

Penalty conceded by Matthew Clarke (Portsmouth) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Oxford United. Robert Dickie draws a foul in the penalty area.

Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Matthew Clarke.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Shrewsbury38239651282378
2Wigan36238568234577
3Blackburn372210570353576
4Rotherham382051363451865
5Scunthorpe391514105647959
6Peterborough3815121160481257
7Plymouth38169134747057
8Portsmouth38174174847155
9Charlton371510124646055
10Bradford37165164954-553
11Bristol Rovers38156175457-351
12Southend381311144555-1050
13Gillingham371213124241149
14Blackpool381114134448-447
15Doncaster371113134544146
16Oxford Utd37129165257-545
17Fleetwood38129175057-745
18Walsall381111164757-1044
19Wimbledon38119183749-1242
20Oldham361010165062-1240
21Northampton391010193663-2740
22MK Dons38912173751-1439
23Rochdale36714153545-1035
24Bury3879223157-2630
View full League One table

