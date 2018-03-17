BBC Sport - Manchester United 2-0 Brighton: Jose Mourinho unhappy despite win
'I blame everybody' Mourinho unhappy despite win
- From the section Man Utd
Jose Mourinho says Manchester United "didn't play well" despite their 2-0 win over Brighton in the FA Cup quarter-final, and says Nemanja Matic was "an island of class and personality".
MATCH REPORT: Manchester United 2-0 Brighton & Hove Albion
