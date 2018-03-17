BBC Sport - FA Cup: Romelu Lukaku heads Man Utd into lead against Brighton
Lukaku heads Man Utd into lead against Brighton
- From the section FA Cup
Romelu Lukaku heads home a Nemanja Matic cross to give Manchester United a 1-0 lead in their FA Cup quarter-final against Brighton at Old Trafford.
How to follow the FA Cup on BBC Sport.
Available to UK users only.
FA Cup video
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired