  • From the section FA Cup

Romelu Lukaku scores his 12th goal in 11 FA Cup games as an uninspired Manchester United beat Brighton to reach the semi-finals.

MATCH REPORT: Manchester United 2-0 Brighton

  • From the section FA Cup
'I blame everybody' Mourinho unhappy despite win

  • From the section Man Utd
Matic seals Man Utd win against Brighton

  • From the section FA Cup
Lukaku heads Man Utd into lead against Brighton

  • From the section FA Cup
Highlights: Swansea 0-3 Tottenham

  • From the section FA Cup
Curling Eriksen strike gives Spurs early lead

  • From the section FA Cup
Lamela extends Tottenham's lead at Swansea

  • From the section FA Cup
Second Eriksen goal puts Spurs in cruise control

  • From the section FA Cup
Watch: Triple VAR drama in FA Cup replay

  • From the section FA Cup
Highlights: Tottenham 6-1 Rochdale

  • From the section FA Cup
VAR more confusing than helpful - Pochettino

Rochdale gave everything - Hill

Humphrys stuns Spurs with Rochdale equaliser

  • From the section FA Cup
Highlights: Swansea 2-0 Sheffield Wednesday

  • From the section FA Cup
Watch Rochdale captain's six goals in six FA Cup games

Highlights: Wigan 1-0 Man City

  • From the section FA Cup
'Congratulations to Wigan, they had one shot' - Guardiola

  • From the section FA Cup
Grigg goal sets up massive Man City shock

  • From the section FA Cup
Was it a red card and what happened in the tunnel?

  • From the section FA Cup
Boyce relives Wigan's 'fairytale' FA Cup win

Amazing goals, brilliant trolls & the best FA Cup funnies

  • From the section FA Cup
Highlights: Rochdale 2-2 Tottenham

  • From the section FA Cup
Rochdale stun Spurs with stoppage-time equaliser

Tottenham's touching tributes to Ryan Mason

  • From the section FA Cup
Lucas grabs full debut equaliser for Spurs

Henderson gives Rochdale shock lead over Spurs

Mata 'goal' ruled out by VAR in FA Cup

  • From the section FA Cup
Highlights: Huddersfield 0-2 Man Utd

  • From the section FA Cup
Watch Rondon's sublime FA Cup volley

  • From the section FA Cup
Highlights: West Brom 1-2 Southampton

  • From the section FA Cup
Highlights: Brighton 3-1 Coventry

  • From the section FA Cup
Highlights: Sheffield Wednesday 0-0 Swansea

  • From the section FA Cup
How Willian helped save Meyler's penalty

  • From the section FA Cup
Highlights: Chelsea 4-0 Hull City

  • From the section FA Cup
Highlights: Leicester City 1-0 Sheffield United

  • From the section FA Cup
Willian curls in beautiful Chelsea opener

  • From the section FA Cup
Vardy puts Leicester one up in FA Cup

  • From the section FA Cup
'Not everyone's beaten cancer, I'm very lucky'

Coventry 'to compete' against Brighton - Robins

  • From the section FA Cup
So Tom Ince, what dog would your dad be?

Highlights: Tottenham 2-0 Newport County

  • From the section FA Cup
Lamela slots Spurs into two-goal lead

  • From the section FA Cup
Unfortunate own goal gives Spurs early lead

  • From the section FA Cup
Flynn 'very proud' of Newport players

Watch all nine goals from Swansea's FA Cup win

Henderson sets up potential Spurs tie for Rochdale

  • From the section FA Cup

