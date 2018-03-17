Man Utd 2-0 Brighton: Jose Mourinho says his side were 'scared to play'

Media playback is not supported on this device 'I blame everybody' Mourinho unhappy despite win

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho said his players were "scared to play" and questioned their "personality" in the FA Cup win over Brighton.

Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic scored to put United into a record-equalling 29th FA Cup semi-final.

Mourinho said his side deserved the win and was happy with the result, which was "better than the performance".

He added: "We didn't play as I wanted them to play; we didn't play as I prepared the team to play."

He added: "We deserved to win, clearly - we had the match under control - but we didn't play well. Sometimes there is a contradiction between what you work on in the past two days and what you did on the pitch.

"That is more frustrating than the result. Once more I wasn't happy with the connection in the build-up. I blame everybody."

'When the sun is shining, everything goes well'

United bounced back from Tuesday's Champions League defeat by Sevilla to keep alive their remaining hope of a trophy.

But the hosts only had two shots on target - scoring with both - while Brighton had 14 efforts on goal.

Mourinho said: "A few other guys, I saw them scared to play. I cannot say much more. It is a relation with personality, is a relation to trust, is a relation to class.

"When the sun is shining and everything goes well, you win matches, you score goals, everything goes in your direction, every player is a good player and wants to play and wants the ball and looks amazing and is confident.

"When it is dark and cold, and in football that means a period of bad results or a bad result, not everybody has the confidence and personality to play really - because to be on the pitch and touch the ball every five minutes, everyone can do it, but to be on the pitch and say give me the ball because I want to play, not everyone can do that."

