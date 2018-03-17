Premier League stats: Tosun, Rodriguez, Adam, Milivojevic

West Brom
West Brom's failure to hold on to their lead means they are 10 points adrift of safety

West Brom let a lead slip again, Luka Milivojevic was on the mark from the penalty spot once more and Everton ended a long wait for an away win.

There were plenty of twists and turns in the battle for Premier League survival. Here are some of the day's best stats:

  • Bournemouth have picked up 16 points from losing positions in the Premier League this season, more than any other side.
  • West Brom have lost 24 points from leading positions, more than any other team.
  • Jay Rodriguez's goal was West Brom's first away from home in the league in 402 minutes.
  • Huddersfield have failed to score in a league-high 17 Premier League games this season.
  • Luka Milivojevic has scored more penalties than any other Premier League player this season (6). Only Andrew Johnson (11) has scored more penalties in a single Premier League season for Crystal Palace.
  • Everton have won only their second Premier League away game of the season, ending a run of five straight defeats on the road.
  • Charlie Adam became the first player to be sent off for a foul on Wayne Rooney in the Premier League since Sam Sodje for Reading in December 2006.
  • Cenk Tosun has now scored in his past three league games for Everton, having failed to score in his first four for the club after joining from Besiktas.
  • Tosun also became the first Turkish player to score a Premier League double since Tuncay Sanli for Middlesbrough against Aston Villa in November 2008.

