BBC Sport - Liverpool 5-0 Watford: Jurgen Klopp delighted with 'unbelievable' goals
'Unbelievable' Liverpool goals delight Klopp
- From the section Liverpool
Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is delighted with his side's 5-0 win over Watford as Mohamed Salah scored four goals to help the Reds move third in the Premier League table.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 5-0 Watford
Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day from 22:20 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
