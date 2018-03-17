Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner is confident his side will be able to survive Premier League relegation despite losing 2-0 at home to fellow strugglers Crystal Palace, leaving the Terriers just three points above the relegation zone with seven fixtures remaining.

