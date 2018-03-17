BBC Sport - Huddersfield 0-2 Crystal Palace: Wagner confident of survival despite defeat

Wagner confident of Huddersfield survival despite defeat

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner is confident his side will be able to survive Premier League relegation despite losing 2-0 at home to fellow strugglers Crystal Palace, leaving the Terriers just three points above the relegation zone with seven fixtures remaining.

MATCH REPORT: Palace out of bottom three after win at Huddersfield

Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day from 22:20 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.

Premier League manager reaction

Video

Wagner confident of Huddersfield survival despite defeat

Video

West Brom loss heartbreaking - Pardew

Video

Everton can start to prepare for next season - Allardyce

  • From the section Everton
Video

Match-winner Stanislas practiced free-kicks for six weeks - Howe

Video

Lambert praises Stoke's effort despite defeat

  • From the section Stoke
Video

Pochettino 'concerned' about Kane injury

Video

Wenger praises 'desire and spirit' of Gunners

  • From the section Arsenal
Video

Cherries played well for 80 minutes - Howe

Video

Watford didn't take chances in open game - Gracia

  • From the section Watford
Video

Fans let opinions & emotions take over - Noble

Video

Supporters can't cross the line - Moyes

Video

Pogba interrupts Mourinho & Klopp interviews after Man Utd win

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

Nobody should go home disappointed - Mourinho

  • From the section Man Utd
Video

2-0 down at Man Utd is not a good idea - Klopp

Video

Pity to concede after Chelsea dominance - Conte

  • From the section Chelsea
Video

Pellegrino criticises 'poor' Southampton spirit

Video

I do care, despite what fan shouted at me - Pardew

Video

Rooney's off Everton penalties now - Allardyce

  • From the section Everton
Video

'Epic point' delights Swans boss Carvalhal

  • From the section Swansea
Video

'Lucky' Swansea 'stole' our point - Wagner

Video

Hodgson 'frustrated' by Palace's first-half display

Video

'Massive' win for Newcastle - Benitez

Video

Hughton disappointed with 'below standard' Brighton

Video

Puel pleased with 'crucial' Leicester victory

Video

Dyche praises Burnley's second-half attitude

  • From the section Burnley
Video

'Jaded' Arsenal struggled to recover - Wenger

Video

Arsenal players don't listen to Wenger any more - Shearer

Video

Man City performance was so good - Guardiola

Video

Chelsea couldn't overcome Man City's mentality - Conte

Video

Why are teams so scared of attacking Man City?

Video

Hughton delighted with 'big' Arsenal result

Video

'I'm on minus three goals, I'm trying to get to zero' - Dunk

Video

My job is to keep team awake and alive - Klopp

Video

West Ham made to 'dance to rock & roll' - Carvalhal

Video

Mistakes cost us chance of three points - Benitez

Video

One mistake cost West Brom dearly - Pardew

Video

Howe 'disgusted' with Mahrez's last minute equaliser

Video

'Spurs dominated for 90 minutes' - Pochettino

Video

Burnley have more to do after hitting 40 points - Dyche

Video

Draw good for momentum, not good for points - Puel

Video

Watford still not safe - Gracia

Video

West Ham played so badly - Moyes

Video

'We got beaten by Tottenham quality' - Wagner

Video

Stoke would have lost a few months ago - Lambert

  • From the section Stoke
Video

'We deserved more from Stoke game' - Pellegrino

Video

Everton gifted Burnley the win - Allardyce

Video

Arsenal have to change their manager - Murphy

Video

'VAR is making a mockery of football' - Football Focus debate

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Learn to ski Slalom
Fun Rugby sessions for boys and girls age 2-7 yrs!

Rugbytots

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired