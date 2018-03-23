Welsh Premier League: New Saints celebrate 12th Welsh title

The New Saints have now won 12 Welsh titles

The New Saints are celebrating their seventh successive and twelfth overall Welsh Premier League title.

They only needed a point against Cefn Druids on Sunday, but nearest rivals Bala Town lost 1-0 to Connah's Quay on Friday which meant they won the title without kicking a ball.

Scott Ruscoe's side are now 13 points clear of Connah's Quay who have leapfrogged Bala into second place.

Former Saints player Ruscoe succeeded Craig Harrison as manager in July 2017.