Welsh Premier League: New Saints celebrate 12th Welsh title
-
- From the section Welsh
The New Saints are celebrating their seventh successive and twelfth overall Welsh Premier League title.
They only needed a point against Cefn Druids on Sunday, but nearest rivals Bala Town lost 1-0 to Connah's Quay on Friday which meant they won the title without kicking a ball.
Scott Ruscoe's side are now 13 points clear of Connah's Quay who have leapfrogged Bala into second place.
Former Saints player Ruscoe succeeded Craig Harrison as manager in July 2017.