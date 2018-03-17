BBC Sport - FA Cup: Second Eriksen goal puts Spurs in cruise control
Second Eriksen goal puts Spurs in cruise control
- From the section FA Cup
Watch as Christian Eriksen scores his second goal to put Tottenham 3-0 up and in cruise control in their FA Cup quarter-final tie against Swansea.
