Motherwell: Stephen Robinson wants players to learn Celtic lessons

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson says his players must learn from this term's previous meetings with Celtic.

The sides meet again at Fir Park on Sunday, where a late Scott Sinclair penalty rescued a point for the league leaders earlier in the campaign.

Motherwell also lost 5-1 at Celtic Park, and were overcome in November's League Cup final.

"The players know how close they came the last time we faced Celtic here," Robinson said.

"We've looked at all three games. We've looked at where we can improve and at Celtic weaknesses that we hope to expose."

The sides met three times in the space of six days earlier in the season, starting with the League Cup final at Hampden.

Celtic eventually ran out 2-0 winners after Motherwell were reduced to 10 men following the dismissal of defender Cedric Kipre.

Their next meeting came at Fir Park, and ended 1-1, before Celtic ran out comfortable winners 5-1 in Glasgow.

"[The players] know how close the final was before the red card," Robinson said. "That might have had an effect, it might not but we were in the game at that point.

"What the last game proved was that if you're not at the races that is what Celtic can do to you. They beat us at their place and they beat us comfortably.

"If we are not to a man, right through our 18-man squad, right on it, winning every battle and every second ball then you can be punished by them."