BBC Sport - FA Cup: Lamela extends Tottenham's lead at Swansea
Lamela extends Tottenham's lead at Swansea
- From the section FA Cup
Tottenham take a 2-0 lead against Swansea in their FA Cup quarter-final courtesy of Erik Lamela's strike from the edge of the area of the stroke of half-time.
