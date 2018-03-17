BBC Sport - FA Cup: Eriksen opens scoring for Tottenham at Swansea
Curling Eriksen strike gives Spurs early lead
- From the section FA Cup
Christian Eriksen gives Tottenham an early lead in their FA Cup quarter-final at Swansea with a superb strike from the edge of the area.
WATCH MORE: Lamela makes it 2-0 to Tottenham
How to follow the FA Cup on BBC Sport.
Available to UK users only.
