Wales: Ledley, Ampadu, Lawrence & Taylor withdrawn from China Cup squad

Ethan Ampadu made his Wales debut against France in November, 2017

Wales have lost four members of their squad for the China Cup with Joe Ledley, Ethan Ampadu, Tom Lawrence and Neil Taylor having withdrawn.

New boss Ryan Giggs has called in Sunderland defender Adam Matthews.

Giggs was already without Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey for his first games in charge.

The Football Association of Wales has given no reasons for the withdrawals of Ledley, Ampadu, Lawrence and Taylor, but they have recently been injured.

Wales face hosts China on Thursday, 22 March and either Uruguay or the Czech Republic on Monday, 26 March.

Updated Wales squad: Wayne Hennessey (Crystal Palace), Chris Maxwell (Preston), Michael Crowe (Ipswich); Ashley Williams (Everton), James Chester (Aston Villa), Ben Davies (Tottenham), Adam Matthews (Sunderland), Chris Gunter (Reading), Declan John (Rangers), Connor Roberts (Swansea), Tom Lockyer (Bristol Rovers); Joe Allen (Stoke), Lee Evans (Sheffield United), Andy King (Swansea), Ryan Hedges (Barnsley), Chris Mepham (Brentford), Marley Watkins (Norwich), Gareth Bale (Real Madrid), Ben Woodburn (Liverpool), Harry Wilson (Hull); Billy Bodin (Preston), Sam Vokes (Burnley), Tom Bradshaw (Barnsley)