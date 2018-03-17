Marine FC's team bus catches fire on way to match

Bus

Not ideal match preparation....

Non-league side Marine FC had a dramatic journey to their match against Hednesford Town as their team bus caught fire en route.

Everyone on board managed to escape and there were no injuries but videos on social media show the extent of the incident.

Marine

The players and staff made it to the game in time for the 15:00 GMT kick-off and have tweeted they are hopeful of taking the three points.

The team are now looking for the member of the public who reported the incident to the local fire brigade.

