BBC Sport - Liverpool 5-0 Watford: Javi Gracia disappointed after 'tough' match
Liverpool were much better - Watford boss Gracia
- From the section Watford
Watford head coach Javi Gracia says his side knew their Premier League match at Liverpool would be "tough" and they'll have to do "better next time" after a 5-0 defeat.
MATCH REPORT: Liverpool 5-0 Watford
Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day from 22:20 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired