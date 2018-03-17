BBC Sport - Stoke 1-2 Everton: We can start to prepare for next season - Sam Allardyce
Everton can start to prepare for next season - Allardyce
- From the section Everton
Sam Allardyce says he can start to prepare for next season in the Premier League after Everton's 2-1 victory over Stoke put the Toffees on 40 points.
MATCH REPORT: Stoke 1-2 Everton
