BBC Sport - Stoke 1-2 Everton: Paul Lambert praises Stoke's effort despite defeat
Lambert praises Stoke's effort despite defeat
- From the section Stoke
Stoke boss Paul Lambert is disappointed with their 2-1 home defeat to Everton but praises his side's efforts with 10 men after Charlie Adam was sent off in the first half for a lunging tackle on Wayne Rooney.
MATCH REPORT: Stoke 1-2 Everton
Watch all of Saturday's Premier League goals on Match of the Day from 22:20 GMT on BBC One and the BBC Sport website & app.
Premier League manager reaction
