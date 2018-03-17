Dylan McGeouch: Hibs boss Neil Lennon 'in a quandary' over injured midfielder

Hibernian's Dylan McGeouch has been in fine form this season

Hibernian head coach Neil Lennon is happy to let Dylan McGeouch join up with the Scotland squad but fears he may not be fit enough to take part in his first international gathering.

The midfielder, 25, suffered a groin strain in training three days after his maiden national call-up, missing Hibs' 1-1 draw with St Johnstone on Friday.

"We are in a quandary," Lennon said.

"Scotland may want to look at him, which is fine by me. I don't know how long he will be out for, if at all."

Scotland host Costa Rica at Hampden on Friday, 23 March, before facing Hungary in Budapest four days later.

McGeouch had played 16 consecutive matches for Hibs after seemingly ridding himself of the injury strains that had dogged him in previous seasons, but has been hit by cruel timing.

Media playback is not supported on this device Highlights: St Johnstone 1-1 Hibernian

"He did his adductor in training on Thursday," Lennon confirmed.

"We wanted to give him 24 hours and he came in on Friday and was still feeling it.

"I have been saying how injury-free he has been. He has had a little bit of a virus and been a little dehydrated and he just felt something go in training early on."