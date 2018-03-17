Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Aberdeen, Hibernian, Hearts, Dundee

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

"The finish line is in the distance, but there's a lot of work still to do," says manager Brendan Rodgers as Celtic close in on a seventh successive title. (Sun)

Rangers are poised to offer injured defender David Bates a new long-term contract. (Daily Mail, print edition)

Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers brushes off Barry Ferguson's claim his side were lucky to win at Ibrox last weekend, suggesting the former Rangers captain is just a sore loser. (Daily Record)

Rangers defender David Bates is nearing the end of his current deal at Ibrox

Rangers manager Graeme Murty challenges Alfredo Morelos to overcome his horror miss against Celtic and prove he's the top striker in Scottish football. (Daily Record)

Celtic's Brendan Rodgers slams the abuse players receive as "disgraceful" and demands more is done. (Daily Mail)

Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes reckons his side's run in the Scottish Cup will help their league form as they look to finish best of the rest for the fourth successive year. (Daily Record)

"Now I don't need to do a fake accent," jokes Edinburgh-born but Yorkshire raised Hearts goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin as he looks forward to his first involvement with the Scotland squad. (Times, subscription required)

A Rangers or Celtic striker should always finish top scorer in the Premiership but I'm leading the way, says Kilmarnock veteran Kris Boyd. (Sun)

Hibs boss Neil Lennon ahad no complaints at goalkeeper Ofir Marciano's red card but was bewildered as to how St Johnstone managed to end last night's 1-1 draw at McDiarmid Park with 11 men. (Edinburgh Evening News)

Kilmarnock striker Kris Boyd leads the scoring charts with 14 Premiership goals so far

Uncapped Dylan McGeouch is a doubt for Scotland's friendly matches against Costa Rica and Hungary after the Hibernian midfielder picked up an injury in training. (Scotsman)

Dundee boss Neil McCann vows to fight SFA an "excessive misconduct" charge after his touchline bust-up last weekend. (The National)

Ross County interim co-manager Steven Ferguson believes captain Andrew Davies has a big part to play in the club's relegation battle. (Press & Journal)

On-loan defender Baily Cargill, out of contract at Bournemouth in the summer, wants to put himself in the shop window by helping Partick Thistle avoid relegation. (Daily Express, print edition)

Beating the drop is not the height of ambition for Hamilton, insists manager Martin Canning. (Daily Record)

OTHER GOSSIP

Captain John Barclay has warned Scotland to beware of an Italian backlash as Conor O'Shea's side look to avoid another Six Nations whitewash in Rome this afternoon. (Scotsman)