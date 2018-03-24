Scottish League Two
Berwick1Edinburgh City1

Berwick Rangers v Edinburgh City

Line-ups

Berwick

  • 1McCrorie
  • 13StewartBooked at 77mins
  • 16Wilson
  • 19Todd
  • 3Orru
  • 4NotmanBooked at 84mins
  • 14O'Kane
  • 17HamiltonSubstituted forMurrellat 84'minutes
  • 10WillisBooked at 81mins
  • 11Phillips
  • 21SeeSubstituted forLaveryat 73'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Fleming
  • 7Thomson
  • 8Lavery
  • 9Murrell
  • 12Petkov
  • 15Cook
  • 20Brennan

Edinburgh City

  • 1Antell
  • 7Thomson
  • 28ScullionBooked at 24mins
  • 10BeattieSubstituted forRodgerat 24'minutes
  • 24Tena
  • 17TaylorSubstituted forTrialistat 78'minutes
  • 6Laird
  • 8Blues
  • 22Dunn
  • 11Grimes
  • 18El Alagui

Substitutes

  • 3McKee
  • 9Trialist
  • 12Hall
  • 14Rodger
  • 16Watson
  • 20Morton
Referee:
Duncan Williams
Attendance:
516

Match Stats

Home TeamBerwickAway TeamEdinburgh City
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home10
Away6
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away8
Fouls
Home10
Away11

Live Text

Match ends, Berwick Rangers 1, Edinburgh City 1.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Berwick Rangers 1, Edinburgh City 1.

Foul by Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City).

Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Robert Wilson.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Keiran Stewart.

Attempt saved. Aaron Murrell (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt blocked. Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Aaron Murrell replaces Jack Hamilton.

Booking

Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers).

Attempt blocked. Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Pat Scullion.

Booking

Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Edinburgh City. Trialist replaces Graham Taylor.

Booking

Keiran Stewart (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Farid El Alagui (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Keiran Stewart (Berwick Rangers).

Substitution

Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Darren Lavery replaces Ouzy See.

Foul by Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City).

Jordan Orru (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Farid El Alagui (Edinburgh City).

Keiran Stewart (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Cameron Blues (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.

Goal!

Goal! Berwick Rangers 1, Edinburgh City 1. Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Attempt saved. Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).

Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by John Dunn (Edinburgh City).

Keiran Stewart (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Farid El Alagui (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Robert Wilson (Berwick Rangers).

Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by John Dunn.

Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Robert Wilson.

Attempt blocked. Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Berwick Rangers 1, Edinburgh City 0. Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.

Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).

Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead31194869373261
2Montrose30187545341161
3Stirling30165956362053
4Stenhousemuir29135114538744
5Elgin30134134652-643
6Clyde30119104342142
7Annan Athletic31910123836237
8Edinburgh City3077163147-1628
9Berwick2876152350-2727
10Cowdenbeath2939172145-2418
