Match ends, Berwick Rangers 1, Edinburgh City 1.
Berwick Rangers v Edinburgh City
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Berwick
- 1McCrorie
- 13StewartBooked at 77mins
- 16Wilson
- 19Todd
- 3Orru
- 4NotmanBooked at 84mins
- 14O'Kane
- 17HamiltonSubstituted forMurrellat 84'minutes
- 10WillisBooked at 81mins
- 11Phillips
- 21SeeSubstituted forLaveryat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Fleming
- 7Thomson
- 8Lavery
- 9Murrell
- 12Petkov
- 15Cook
- 20Brennan
Edinburgh City
- 1Antell
- 7Thomson
- 28ScullionBooked at 24mins
- 10BeattieSubstituted forRodgerat 24'minutes
- 24Tena
- 17TaylorSubstituted forTrialistat 78'minutes
- 6Laird
- 8Blues
- 22Dunn
- 11Grimes
- 18El Alagui
Substitutes
- 3McKee
- 9Trialist
- 12Hall
- 14Rodger
- 16Watson
- 20Morton
- Referee:
- Duncan Williams
- Attendance:
- 516
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away6
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away8
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away11
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Berwick Rangers 1, Edinburgh City 1.
Foul by Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City).
Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Robert Wilson.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Keiran Stewart.
Attempt saved. Aaron Murrell (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Darren Lavery (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Aaron Murrell replaces Jack Hamilton.
Booking
Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers).
Attempt blocked. Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by Pat Scullion.
Booking
Paul Willis (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Edinburgh City. Trialist replaces Graham Taylor.
Booking
Keiran Stewart (Berwick Rangers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Farid El Alagui (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Keiran Stewart (Berwick Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Berwick Rangers. Darren Lavery replaces Ouzy See.
Foul by Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City).
Jordan Orru (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Farid El Alagui (Edinburgh City).
Keiran Stewart (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Cameron Blues (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is just a bit too high.
Goal!
Goal! Berwick Rangers 1, Edinburgh City 1. Ashley Grimes (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Attempt saved. Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers) left footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).
Steven Notman (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by John Dunn (Edinburgh City).
Keiran Stewart (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Farid El Alagui (Edinburgh City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Robert Wilson (Berwick Rangers).
Corner, Berwick Rangers. Conceded by John Dunn.
Corner, Edinburgh City. Conceded by Robert Wilson.
Attempt blocked. Marc Laird (Edinburgh City) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Berwick Rangers 1, Edinburgh City 0. Jack Hamilton (Berwick Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).
Ouzy See (Berwick Rangers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Marc Laird (Edinburgh City).