Scottish League Two
Stirling2Cowdenbeath2

Stirling Albion v Cowdenbeath

Line-ups

Stirling

  • 1Wight
  • 4McNeil
  • 3HamiltonSubstituted forSmithat 77'minutes
  • 5Barr
  • 2McGeachie
  • 7McLaughlin
  • 11Kavanagh
  • 6MoonSubstituted forCaddisat 83'minutes
  • 14RobertsonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDicksonat 76'minutes
  • 8Jardine
  • 9MacDonald

Substitutes

  • 10Caddis
  • 12Noble
  • 15Smith
  • 16Dickson
  • 17Binnie
  • 18Banner
  • 19MacDonald

Cowdenbeath

  • 1McGurn
  • 2Mullen
  • 4Pyper
  • 5GilfillanSubstituted forRumsbyat 45+1'minutes
  • 3Swann
  • 7CoxSubstituted forReillyat 89'minutes
  • 8Malcolm
  • 6Miller
  • 11Buchanan
  • 9Sheerin
  • 10Luke

Substitutes

  • 12Rumsby
  • 14McInally
  • 15Smith
  • 16Reilly
  • 17Penman
  • 18Whittaker
  • 19Fotheringham
Referee:
Scott Millar
Attendance:
748

Match Stats

Home TeamStirlingAway TeamCowdenbeath
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home9
Away10
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home1
Away6
Fouls
Home14
Away14

Live Text

Match ends, Stirling Albion 2, Cowdenbeath 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stirling Albion 2, Cowdenbeath 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Ben Reilly replaces David Cox.

Attempt missed. Ross Smith (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.

Foul by Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath).

Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt saved. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt saved. Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Ross Smith.

Ross Kavanagh (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Liam Caddis replaces Kevin Moon.

Foul by Kevin Moon (Stirling Albion).

David Cox (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Kevin Moon (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Ross Smith replaces Lee Hamilton because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Stirling Albion. Sean Dickson replaces Willie Robertson.

Foul by Lee Hamilton (Stirling Albion).

Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Goal!

Goal! Stirling Albion 2, Cowdenbeath 2. Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal.

Foul by Lee Hamilton (Stirling Albion).

David Cox (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Hand ball by Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion).

Attempt missed. Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.

Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Darren Barr.

Foul by Kevin Moon (Stirling Albion).

Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt saved. Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Kevin Moon (Stirling Albion).

Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Stirling Albion 2, Cowdenbeath 1. Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.

Penalty Stirling Albion. Peter MacDonald draws a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty conceded by Scott Rumsby (Cowdenbeath) after a foul in the penalty area.

Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt saved. Ewan McNeil (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Scott Rumsby (Cowdenbeath).

Attempt missed. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead31194869373261
2Montrose30187545341161
3Stirling30165956362053
4Stenhousemuir29135114538744
5Elgin30134134652-643
6Clyde30119104342142
7Annan Athletic31910123836237
8Edinburgh City3077163147-1628
9Berwick2876152350-2727
10Cowdenbeath2939172145-2418
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired