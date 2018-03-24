Match ends, Stirling Albion 2, Cowdenbeath 2.
Stirling Albion v Cowdenbeath
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Stirling
- 1Wight
- 4McNeil
- 3HamiltonSubstituted forSmithat 77'minutes
- 5Barr
- 2McGeachie
- 7McLaughlin
- 11Kavanagh
- 6MoonSubstituted forCaddisat 83'minutes
- 14RobertsonBooked at 45minsSubstituted forDicksonat 76'minutes
- 8Jardine
- 9MacDonald
Substitutes
- 10Caddis
- 12Noble
- 15Smith
- 16Dickson
- 17Binnie
- 18Banner
- 19MacDonald
Cowdenbeath
- 1McGurn
- 2Mullen
- 4Pyper
- 5GilfillanSubstituted forRumsbyat 45+1'minutes
- 3Swann
- 7CoxSubstituted forReillyat 89'minutes
- 8Malcolm
- 6Miller
- 11Buchanan
- 9Sheerin
- 10Luke
Substitutes
- 12Rumsby
- 14McInally
- 15Smith
- 16Reilly
- 17Penman
- 18Whittaker
- 19Fotheringham
- Referee:
- Scott Millar
- Attendance:
- 748
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home9
- Away10
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home1
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home14
- Away14
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stirling Albion 2, Cowdenbeath 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Cowdenbeath. Ben Reilly replaces David Cox.
Attempt missed. Ross Smith (Stirling Albion) header from the centre of the box misses to the left following a set piece situation.
Foul by Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath).
Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt saved. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt saved. Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Ross Smith.
Ross Kavanagh (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Fraser Mullen (Cowdenbeath).
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Liam Caddis replaces Kevin Moon.
Foul by Kevin Moon (Stirling Albion).
David Cox (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Kevin Moon (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath).
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Ross Smith replaces Lee Hamilton because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Stirling Albion. Sean Dickson replaces Willie Robertson.
Foul by Lee Hamilton (Stirling Albion).
Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Goal!
Goal! Stirling Albion 2, Cowdenbeath 2. Blair Malcolm (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from the right side of the box to the centre of the goal.
Foul by Lee Hamilton (Stirling Albion).
David Cox (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Hand ball by Willie Robertson (Stirling Albion).
Attempt missed. Jordyn Sheerin (Cowdenbeath) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left following a corner.
Corner, Cowdenbeath. Conceded by Darren Barr.
Foul by Kevin Moon (Stirling Albion).
Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt saved. Harvey Swann (Cowdenbeath) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Kevin Moon (Stirling Albion).
Kyle Miller (Cowdenbeath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Stirling Albion 2, Cowdenbeath 1. Neil McLaughlin (Stirling Albion) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Stirling Albion. Peter MacDonald draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Scott Rumsby (Cowdenbeath) after a foul in the penalty area.
Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jamie Pyper (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt saved. Ewan McNeil (Stirling Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom left corner.
Daniel Jardine (Stirling Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Scott Rumsby (Cowdenbeath).
Attempt missed. Robbie Buchanan (Cowdenbeath) header from the centre of the box misses to the right.