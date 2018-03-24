Match ends, Clyde 3, Montrose 0.
Clyde v Montrose
-
Line-ups
Clyde
- 1Currie
- 2Duffie
- 5Cogill
- 4McNiff
- 3Stewart
- 7Cuddihy
- 8Grant
- 6McStay
- 11LamontBooked at 17minsSubstituted forLowdonat 75'minutes
- 10BoyleSubstituted forLoveat 62'minutes
- 9GoodwillieSubstituted forKipreat 71'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Wright
- 14Kipre
- 15Millar
- 16Love
- 17Lowdon
- 18Martin
- 23Gourlay
Montrose
- 21Fleming
- 2Masson
- 14Dillon
- 8Watson
- 3SteevesBooked at 83mins
- 6FotheringhamSubstituted forJohnstonat 45'minutesBooked at 76mins
- 15Ballantyne
- 17RedmanSubstituted forHayat 59'minutesBooked at 89mins
- 24Milne
- 10TemplemanSubstituted forRennieat 67'minutes
- 9Fraser
Substitutes
- 1Millar
- 12Hay
- 16Johnston
- 19Callaghan
- 20Campbell
- 22McLaren
- 23Rennie
- Referee:
- Steven Reid
- Attendance:
- 571
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home48%
- Away52%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away1
- Corners
- Home3
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Clyde 3, Montrose 0.
Foul by Jordan Lowdon (Clyde).
Cameron Ballantyne (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Kerr Hay (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ally Love (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Kerr Hay (Montrose).
Attempt saved. Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Kerr Hay (Montrose).
Foul by Chris McStay (Clyde).
Kerr Hay (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ally Love (Clyde).
Andrew Steeves (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Booking
Andrew Steeves (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ally Love (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Andrew Steeves (Montrose).
Attempt missed. Paul Watson (Montrose) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.
Attempt missed. Jordan Stewart (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Booking
Craig Johnston (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Jordan Lowdon replaces Mark Lamont.
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Steven Kipre replaces David Goodwillie.
Attempt missed. Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Ally Love (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Gary Fraser (Montrose).
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Martin Rennie replaces Chris Templeman.
Attempt saved. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Attempt missed. Kerr Hay (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.
Dylan Cogill (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Kerr Hay (Montrose).
Attempt saved. Dylan Cogill (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt saved. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Ally Love (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Kerr Hay (Montrose).
Substitution
Substitution, Clyde. Ally Love replaces Jack Boyle.
Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).
Lewis Milne (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Montrose. Kerr Hay replaces Jamie Redman.
Attempt saved. Chris Templeman (Montrose) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Jack Boyle.