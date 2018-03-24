Scottish League Two
Clyde3Montrose0

Clyde v Montrose

Line-ups

Clyde

  • 1Currie
  • 2Duffie
  • 5Cogill
  • 4McNiff
  • 3Stewart
  • 7Cuddihy
  • 8Grant
  • 6McStay
  • 11LamontBooked at 17minsSubstituted forLowdonat 75'minutes
  • 10BoyleSubstituted forLoveat 62'minutes
  • 9GoodwillieSubstituted forKipreat 71'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Wright
  • 14Kipre
  • 15Millar
  • 16Love
  • 17Lowdon
  • 18Martin
  • 23Gourlay

Montrose

  • 21Fleming
  • 2Masson
  • 14Dillon
  • 8Watson
  • 3SteevesBooked at 83mins
  • 6FotheringhamSubstituted forJohnstonat 45'minutesBooked at 76mins
  • 15Ballantyne
  • 17RedmanSubstituted forHayat 59'minutesBooked at 89mins
  • 24Milne
  • 10TemplemanSubstituted forRennieat 67'minutes
  • 9Fraser

Substitutes

  • 1Millar
  • 12Hay
  • 16Johnston
  • 19Callaghan
  • 20Campbell
  • 22McLaren
  • 23Rennie
Referee:
Steven Reid
Attendance:
571

Match Stats

Home TeamClydeAway TeamMontrose
Possession
Home48%
Away52%
Shots
Home15
Away5
Shots on Target
Home9
Away1
Corners
Home3
Away2
Fouls
Home7
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Clyde 3, Montrose 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Clyde 3, Montrose 0.

Foul by Jordan Lowdon (Clyde).

Cameron Ballantyne (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Booking

Kerr Hay (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ally Love (Clyde) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Kerr Hay (Montrose).

Attempt saved. Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Chris McStay (Clyde) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Kerr Hay (Montrose).

Foul by Chris McStay (Clyde).

Kerr Hay (Montrose) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ally Love (Clyde).

Andrew Steeves (Montrose) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Booking

Andrew Steeves (Montrose) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ally Love (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Andrew Steeves (Montrose).

Attempt missed. Paul Watson (Montrose) left footed shot from more than 35 yards is too high.

Attempt missed. Jordan Stewart (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Booking

Craig Johnston (Montrose) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Jordan Lowdon replaces Mark Lamont.

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Steven Kipre replaces David Goodwillie.

Attempt missed. Barry Cuddihy (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Ally Love (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Gary Fraser (Montrose).

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Martin Rennie replaces Chris Templeman.

Attempt saved. David Goodwillie (Clyde) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Attempt missed. Kerr Hay (Montrose) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right.

Dylan Cogill (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Kerr Hay (Montrose).

Attempt saved. Dylan Cogill (Clyde) right footed shot from the left side of the six yard box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt saved. Mark Lamont (Clyde) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.

Ally Love (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Kerr Hay (Montrose).

Substitution

Substitution, Clyde. Ally Love replaces Jack Boyle.

Foul by Ray Grant (Clyde).

Lewis Milne (Montrose) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Montrose. Kerr Hay replaces Jamie Redman.

Attempt saved. Chris Templeman (Montrose) header from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Montrose. Conceded by Jack Boyle.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead31194869373261
2Montrose30187545341161
3Stirling30165956362053
4Stenhousemuir29135114538744
5Elgin30134134652-643
6Clyde30119104342142
7Annan Athletic31910123836237
8Edinburgh City3077163147-1628
9Berwick2876152350-2727
10Cowdenbeath2939172145-2418
View full Scottish League Two table

