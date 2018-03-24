Match ends, Stenhousemuir 0, Elgin City 2.
Stenhousemuir v Elgin City
Line-ups
Stenhousemuir
- 1McMinn
- 4Dunlop
- 3Dunlop
- 5Donaldson
- 6Ferry
- 2MarshBooked at 70mins
- 8Paterson
- 11CookSubstituted forMcMenaminat 67'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10Ferns
- 7McGuigan
- 9LongworthSubstituted forMurrayat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 12McMenamin
- 14Meechan
- 15Cunningham
- 16Murray
- 17Foden
- 18Scott
Elgin
- 1Long
- 5Bronsky
- 6McDonald
- 4McHardy
- 7Cooper
- 2EadieBooked at 66mins
- 10McGovernBooked at 82minsSubstituted forWhiteheadat 90+2'minutes
- 11SmithSubstituted forByrneat 83'minutes
- 3Allan
- 8Cameron
- 9McLeishSubstituted forSutherlandat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Ferguson
- 14Sutherland
- 15Whitehead
- 16Byrne
- 18Ross
- 21Waters
- Referee:
- Gavin Ross
- Attendance:
- 422
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home39%
- Away61%
- Shots
- Home8
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away3
- Corners
- Home10
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away8
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 0, Elgin City 2.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Aaron Whitehead replaces Jon Paul McGovern.
Booking
Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir).
Foul by Declan Byrne (Elgin City).
Ross Dunlop (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Calum Ferguson (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Michael Dunlop (Stenhousemuir).
Attempt missed. Declan Byrne (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.
Attempt missed. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Ruaridh Donaldson.
Attempt missed. Matthew Cooper (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.
Brian Cameron (Elgin City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Declan Byrne replaces Scott Smith.
Booking
Jon Paul McGovern (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Ross Dunlop (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jon Paul McGovern (Elgin City).
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.
Foul by Mark Ferry (Stenhousemuir).
Jon Paul McGovern (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt missed. Innes Murray (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Foul by Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir).
Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.
Attempt missed. Andrew McDonald (Elgin City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.
Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Ruaridh Donaldson.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Innes Murray replaces Jamie Longworth.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Andrew McDonald.
Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.
Jon Paul McGovern (Elgin City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from long range on the left from a direct free kick.
Substitution
Substitution, Elgin City. Shane Sutherland replaces Chris McLeish.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to David Marsh (Stenhousemuir) for a bad foul.
Foul by David Marsh (Stenhousemuir).
Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Substitution
Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Colin McMenamin replaces Alan Cook.
Booking
Cameron Eadie (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.