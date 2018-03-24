Scottish League Two
Stenhousemuir0Elgin2

Stenhousemuir v Elgin City

Line-ups

Stenhousemuir

  • 1McMinn
  • 4Dunlop
  • 3Dunlop
  • 5Donaldson
  • 6Ferry
  • 2MarshBooked at 70mins
  • 8Paterson
  • 11CookSubstituted forMcMenaminat 67'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 10Ferns
  • 7McGuigan
  • 9LongworthSubstituted forMurrayat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12McMenamin
  • 14Meechan
  • 15Cunningham
  • 16Murray
  • 17Foden
  • 18Scott

Elgin

  • 1Long
  • 5Bronsky
  • 6McDonald
  • 4McHardy
  • 7Cooper
  • 2EadieBooked at 66mins
  • 10McGovernBooked at 82minsSubstituted forWhiteheadat 90+2'minutes
  • 11SmithSubstituted forByrneat 83'minutes
  • 3Allan
  • 8Cameron
  • 9McLeishSubstituted forSutherlandat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Ferguson
  • 14Sutherland
  • 15Whitehead
  • 16Byrne
  • 18Ross
  • 21Waters
Referee:
Gavin Ross
Attendance:
422

Match Stats

Home TeamStenhousemuirAway TeamElgin
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home8
Away11
Shots on Target
Home1
Away3
Corners
Home10
Away4
Fouls
Home9
Away8

Live Text

Match ends, Stenhousemuir 0, Elgin City 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Stenhousemuir 0, Elgin City 2.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Aaron Whitehead replaces Jon Paul McGovern.

Booking

Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir).

Foul by Declan Byrne (Elgin City).

Ross Dunlop (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Calum Ferguson (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Michael Dunlop (Stenhousemuir).

Attempt missed. Declan Byrne (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is too high.

Attempt missed. Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) header from the centre of the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Ruaridh Donaldson.

Attempt missed. Matthew Cooper (Elgin City) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high.

Brian Cameron (Elgin City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from outside the box.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Declan Byrne replaces Scott Smith.

Booking

Jon Paul McGovern (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Ross Dunlop (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jon Paul McGovern (Elgin City).

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Ross Dunlop.

Foul by Mark Ferry (Stenhousemuir).

Jon Paul McGovern (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Attempt missed. Innes Murray (Stenhousemuir) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Foul by Colin McMenamin (Stenhousemuir).

Darryl McHardy (Elgin City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.

Attempt missed. Andrew McDonald (Elgin City) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the right following a corner.

Corner, Elgin City. Conceded by Ruaridh Donaldson.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Innes Murray replaces Jamie Longworth.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Andrew McDonald.

Corner, Stenhousemuir. Conceded by Stephen Bronsky.

Jon Paul McGovern (Elgin City) hits the bar with a right footed shot from long range on the left from a direct free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Elgin City. Shane Sutherland replaces Chris McLeish.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to David Marsh (Stenhousemuir) for a bad foul.

Foul by David Marsh (Stenhousemuir).

Chris McLeish (Elgin City) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Substitution

Substitution, Stenhousemuir. Colin McMenamin replaces Alan Cook.

Booking

Cameron Eadie (Elgin City) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Alan Cook (Stenhousemuir) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead31194869373261
2Montrose30187545341161
3Stirling30165956362053
4Stenhousemuir29135114538744
5Elgin30134134652-643
6Clyde30119104342142
7Annan Athletic31910123836237
8Edinburgh City3077163147-1628
9Berwick2876152350-2727
10Cowdenbeath2939172145-2418
View full Scottish League Two table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired