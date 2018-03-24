Scottish League Two
Peterhead1Annan Athletic0

Peterhead v Annan Athletic

Line-ups

Peterhead

  • 1Fleming
  • 7Stevenson
  • 2Brown
  • 5McCracken
  • 22McIlduffSubstituted forJohnstonat 79'minutes
  • 33Gibson
  • 6Ferry
  • 18BrownSubstituted forBelmokhtarat 73'minutes
  • 20Leitch
  • 9McAllisterSubstituted forMcLeanat 66'minutesBooked at 79mins
  • 12Smith

Substitutes

  • 3Robertson
  • 4Norris
  • 8Brown
  • 10Belmokhtar
  • 14McLean
  • 15Johnston
  • 21Hobday

Annan Athletic

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Hooper
  • 5WatsonBooked at 89mins
  • 6SwinglehurstBooked at 78mins
  • 3Horne
  • 7OmarSubstituted forSalkeldat 87'minutes
  • 4Moxon
  • 8Sinnamon
  • 11Roberts
  • 10HendersonSubstituted forArmourat 82'minutes
  • 9Smith

Substitutes

  • 12Atkinson
  • 14Brannan
  • 15Henry
  • 16Sonkur
  • 17Salkeld
  • 18Creaney
  • 19Armour
Referee:
Craig Charleston
Attendance:
708

Match Stats

Home TeamPeterheadAway TeamAnnan Athletic
Possession
Home57%
Away43%
Shots
Home15
Away5
Shots on Target
Home7
Away3
Corners
Home20
Away1
Fouls
Home18
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Peterhead 1, Annan Athletic 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Peterhead 1, Annan Athletic 0.

Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).

Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jason Brown.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Scott Roberts.

Dismissal

Peter Watson (Annan Athletic) is shown the red card for violent conduct.

Abdelkarim Belmokhtar (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Peter Watson (Annan Athletic).

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Owen Moxon.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Scott Roberts.

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. Cameron Salkeld replaces Rabin Omar because of an injury.

Delay in match Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) because of an injury.

Goal!

Goal! Peterhead 1, Annan Athletic 0. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Annan Athletic. Ben Armour replaces Blair Henderson because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Abdelkarim Belmokhtar (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by Russell McLean (Peterhead).

Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Booking

Russell McLean (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Chris Johnston replaces Aidan McIlduff.

Booking

Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Russell McLean (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).

Foul by Allan Smith (Peterhead).

Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Scott Hooper.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Peter Watson.

Foul by Russell McLean (Peterhead).

Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Substitution

Substitution, Peterhead. Abdelkarim Belmokhtar replaces Jordon Brown.

Attempt missed. Evan Horne (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.

Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).

Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).

Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.

Allan Smith (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).

Foul by Allan Smith (Peterhead).

Ryan Sinnamon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Peterhead31194869373261
2Montrose30187545341161
3Stirling30165956362053
4Stenhousemuir29135114538744
5Elgin30134134652-643
6Clyde30119104342142
7Annan Athletic31910123836237
8Edinburgh City3077163147-1628
9Berwick2876152350-2727
10Cowdenbeath2939172145-2418
View full Scottish League Two table

