Peterhead v Annan Athletic

Match ends, Peterhead 1, Annan Athletic 0.
Line-ups
Peterhead
- 1Fleming
- 7Stevenson
- 2Brown
- 5McCracken
- 22McIlduffSubstituted forJohnstonat 79'minutes
- 33Gibson
- 6Ferry
- 18BrownSubstituted forBelmokhtarat 73'minutes
- 20Leitch
- 9McAllisterSubstituted forMcLeanat 66'minutesBooked at 79mins
- 12Smith
Substitutes
- 3Robertson
- 4Norris
- 8Brown
- 10Belmokhtar
- 14McLean
- 15Johnston
- 21Hobday
Annan Athletic
- 1Mitchell
- 2Hooper
- 5WatsonBooked at 89mins
- 6SwinglehurstBooked at 78mins
- 3Horne
- 7OmarSubstituted forSalkeldat 87'minutes
- 4Moxon
- 8Sinnamon
- 11Roberts
- 10HendersonSubstituted forArmourat 82'minutes
- 9Smith
Substitutes
- 12Atkinson
- 14Brannan
- 15Henry
- 16Sonkur
- 17Salkeld
- 18Creaney
- 19Armour
- Referee:
- Craig Charleston
- Attendance:
- 708
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home15
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away3
- Corners
- Home20
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home18
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Peterhead 1, Annan Athletic 0.
Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).
Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Annan Athletic. Conceded by Jason Brown.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Scott Roberts.
Dismissal
Peter Watson (Annan Athletic) is shown the red card for violent conduct.
Abdelkarim Belmokhtar (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Peter Watson (Annan Athletic).
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Owen Moxon.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Scott Roberts.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Cameron Salkeld replaces Rabin Omar because of an injury.
Delay in match Rabin Omar (Annan Athletic) because of an injury.
Goal!
Goal! Peterhead 1, Annan Athletic 0. Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the bottom left corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Annan Athletic. Ben Armour replaces Blair Henderson because of an injury.
Attempt saved. Abdelkarim Belmokhtar (Peterhead) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by Russell McLean (Peterhead).
Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Booking
Russell McLean (Peterhead) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Chris Johnston replaces Aidan McIlduff.
Booking
Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Russell McLean (Peterhead) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).
Foul by Allan Smith (Peterhead).
Owen Moxon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Scott Hooper.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Peter Watson.
Foul by Russell McLean (Peterhead).
Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Substitution
Substitution, Peterhead. Abdelkarim Belmokhtar replaces Jordon Brown.
Attempt missed. Evan Horne (Annan Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
Foul by Jamie Stevenson (Peterhead).
Aidan Smith (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jason Brown (Peterhead).
Scott Hooper (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Peterhead. Conceded by Steven Swinglehurst.
Allan Smith (Peterhead) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Steven Swinglehurst (Annan Athletic).
Foul by Allan Smith (Peterhead).
Ryan Sinnamon (Annan Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.