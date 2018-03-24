Scottish League One
Forfar2East Fife0

Forfar Athletic v East Fife

Line-ups

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Bain
  • 5Travis
  • 4Malone
  • 3Whyte
  • 7MacKintosh
  • 6Millar
  • 8Dingwall
  • 11AitkenBooked at 51minsSubstituted forTrialistat 90+3'minutes
  • 9HilsonSubstituted forHurstat 80'minutes
  • 10EastonBooked at 25minsSubstituted forMaciverat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Peters
  • 14Maciver
  • 15Hurst
  • 16McNaughton
  • 17Starkey
  • 18Trialist
  • 21Adam

East Fife

  • 21MacKenzie
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 17Allardice
  • 5Page
  • 18LintonBooked at 59mins
  • 19ThomsonSubstituted forKnoxat 80'minutes
  • 15MillarSubstituted forWilkieat 60'minutes
  • 12McManus
  • 7Lamont
  • 10SmithSubstituted forJonesat 68'minutes
  • 9DugganBooked at 68mins

Substitutes

  • 1Goodfellow
  • 4Kane
  • 6Watson
  • 8Slattery
  • 11Wilkie
  • 14Jones
  • 20Knox
Referee:
Craig Napier
Attendance:
607

Match Stats

Home TeamForfarAway TeamEast Fife
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home11
Away8
Shots on Target
Home6
Away3
Corners
Home1
Away5
Fouls
Home9
Away10

Live Text

Match ends, Forfar Athletic 2, East Fife 0.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Forfar Athletic 2, East Fife 0.

Attempt missed. Mark Millar (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left from a direct free kick.

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Trialist replaces Matthew Aitken.

Foul by Kyle Wilkie (East Fife).

Ross Maciver (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Ross Maciver replaces Dylan Easton.

Corner, East Fife. Conceded by Marc McCallum.

Attempt saved. Robert Jones (East Fife) header from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner.

Attempt blocked. Kyle Wilkie (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Substitution

Substitution, Forfar Athletic. Greg Hurst replaces Dale Hilson.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Matthew Knox replaces Craig Thomson.

Attempt saved. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) right footed shot from long range on the right is saved in the centre of the goal.

Hand ball by Craig Thomson (East Fife).

Goal!

Goal! Forfar Athletic 2, East Fife 0. Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Dylan Easton.

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Robert Jones replaces Kevin Smith.

Booking

Chris Duggan (East Fife) is shown the yellow card.

Kevin Smith (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).

Foul by Scott Linton (East Fife).

Dale Hilson (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Craig Thomson (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Russell Dingwall (Forfar Athletic).

Substitution

Substitution, East Fife. Kyle Wilkie replaces Kieran Millar.

Booking

Scott Linton (East Fife) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Scott Linton (East Fife).

Murray MacKintosh (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Mark Lamont (East Fife).

Darren Whyte (Forfar Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Scott Allardice (East Fife) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Michael Travis (Forfar Athletic).

Mark Lamont (East Fife) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Dylan Easton (Forfar Athletic).

Attempt saved. Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Attempt missed. Scott Linton (East Fife) left footed shot from outside the box is too high from a direct free kick.

Scott Allardice (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Russell Dingwall (Forfar Athletic).

Booking

Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) is shown the yellow card.

Matthew Aitken (Forfar Athletic) has gone down, but that's a dive.

Second Half

Second Half begins Forfar Athletic 1, East Fife 0.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr31214683354867
2Raith Rovers30187558312761
3Alloa31148950391150
4Arbroath30147958431549
5Stranraer31125145060-1041
6East Fife30123154251-939
7Airdrieonians31910124254-1237
8Forfar3194183660-2431
9Albion3076175571-1627
10Queen's Park3168173666-3026
View full Scottish League One table

