Match ends, Airdrieonians 1, Raith Rovers 2.
Airdrieonians v Raith Rovers
Line-ups
Airdrieonians
- 1Muir
- 2O'NeilBooked at 30mins
- 4Higgins
- 5Brownlie
- 3MacDonaldBooked at 87mins
- 7Stewart
- 6WattBooked at 90mins
- 8BrownBooked at 41minsSubstituted forHastieat 68'minutes
- 10Conroy
- 11RussellSubstituted forBrownat 82'minutes
- 9Carrick
Substitutes
- 12McIntosh
- 14Hastie
- 15McGregor
- 16Brown
- 17Ferguson
- 18Edwards
- 19Cairns
Raith Rovers
- 1Lennox
- 2Thomson
- 14DavidsonBooked at 65mins
- 6Benedictus
- 5Murray
- 11BarrBooked at 83mins
- 8RobertsonBooked at 80minsSubstituted forHerronat 82'minutes
- 20Hendry
- 12Matthews
- 10VaughanBooked at 43mins
- 21Furtado
Substitutes
- 3McHattie
- 4Herron
- 7Spence
- 9Buchanan
- 16Court
- 17Smith
- 19Zanatta
- Referee:
- Gavin Duncan
- Attendance:
- 915
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away9
- Fouls
- Home13
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Airdrieonians 1, Raith Rovers 2.
Dismissal
Second yellow card to Luke Watt (Airdrieonians) for a bad foul.
Foul by Luke Watt (Airdrieonians).
Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Chris O'Neil (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).
Booking
Kieran MacDonald (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Kieran MacDonald (Airdrieonians).
Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by David Brownlie.
Booking
Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by David Brownlie.
Substitution
Substitution, Raith Rovers. John Herron replaces Scott Robertson because of an injury.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Adam Brown replaces Cameron Russell.
Booking
Scott Robertson (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Corner, Raith Rovers.
Attempt saved. David Brownlie (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.
Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Jason Thomson.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by David Brownlie.
David Brownlie (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Euan Murray (Raith Rovers).
Foul by Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians).
Scott Robertson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Substitution
Substitution, Airdrieonians. Jake Hastie replaces Ross Brown.
Ross Brown (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Foul by Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers).
Booking
Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt saved. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Foul by David Brownlie (Airdrieonians).
Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Chris O'Neil.
Ross Brown (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers).
Foul by Ross Brown (Airdrieonians).
Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Ross Brown.
Chris O'Neil (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Euan Murray (Raith Rovers).