Scottish League One
Airdrieonians1Raith Rovers2

Airdrieonians v Raith Rovers

Line-ups

Airdrieonians

  • 1Muir
  • 2O'NeilBooked at 30mins
  • 4Higgins
  • 5Brownlie
  • 3MacDonaldBooked at 87mins
  • 7Stewart
  • 6WattBooked at 90mins
  • 8BrownBooked at 41minsSubstituted forHastieat 68'minutes
  • 10Conroy
  • 11RussellSubstituted forBrownat 82'minutes
  • 9Carrick

Substitutes

  • 12McIntosh
  • 14Hastie
  • 15McGregor
  • 16Brown
  • 17Ferguson
  • 18Edwards
  • 19Cairns

Raith Rovers

  • 1Lennox
  • 2Thomson
  • 14DavidsonBooked at 65mins
  • 6Benedictus
  • 5Murray
  • 11BarrBooked at 83mins
  • 8RobertsonBooked at 80minsSubstituted forHerronat 82'minutes
  • 20Hendry
  • 12Matthews
  • 10VaughanBooked at 43mins
  • 21Furtado

Substitutes

  • 3McHattie
  • 4Herron
  • 7Spence
  • 9Buchanan
  • 16Court
  • 17Smith
  • 19Zanatta
Referee:
Gavin Duncan
Attendance:
915

Match Stats

Home TeamAirdrieoniansAway TeamRaith Rovers
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home3
Away8
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away9
Fouls
Home13
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Airdrieonians 1, Raith Rovers 2.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Airdrieonians 1, Raith Rovers 2.

Dismissal

Second yellow card to Luke Watt (Airdrieonians) for a bad foul.

Foul by Luke Watt (Airdrieonians).

Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Chris O'Neil (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Ross Matthews (Raith Rovers).

Booking

Kieran MacDonald (Airdrieonians) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Kieran MacDonald (Airdrieonians).

Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by David Brownlie.

Booking

Bobby Barr (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by David Brownlie.

Substitution

Substitution, Raith Rovers. John Herron replaces Scott Robertson because of an injury.

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Adam Brown replaces Cameron Russell.

Booking

Scott Robertson (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Corner, Raith Rovers.

Attempt saved. David Brownlie (Airdrieonians) right footed shot from very close range is saved in the centre of the goal.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Kyle Benedictus.

Corner, Airdrieonians. Conceded by Jason Thomson.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by David Brownlie.

David Brownlie (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Euan Murray (Raith Rovers).

Foul by Jake Hastie (Airdrieonians).

Scott Robertson (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Substitution

Substitution, Airdrieonians. Jake Hastie replaces Ross Brown.

Ross Brown (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Foul by Jason Thomson (Raith Rovers).

Booking

Iain Davidson (Raith Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Attempt saved. Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) right footed shot from the left side of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Foul by David Brownlie (Airdrieonians).

Lewis Vaughan (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Chris O'Neil.

Ross Brown (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers).

Foul by Ross Brown (Airdrieonians).

Regan Hendry (Raith Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Raith Rovers. Conceded by Ross Brown.

Chris O'Neil (Airdrieonians) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Euan Murray (Raith Rovers).

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr31214683354867
2Raith Rovers30187558312761
3Alloa31148950391150
4Arbroath30147958431549
5Stranraer31125145060-1041
6East Fife30123154251-939
7Airdrieonians31910124254-1237
8Forfar3194183660-2431
9Albion3076175571-1627
10Queen's Park3168173666-3026
View full Scottish League One table

