Match ends, Albion Rovers 1, Alloa Athletic 3.
Albion Rovers v Alloa Athletic
From the section Football
Line-ups
Albion
- 1Potts
- 2Reid
- 4Marr
- 5PerryBooked at 55mins
- 3Baur
- 6McLaughlin
- 8Fisher
- 10Trouten
- 7Trialist
- 9Higgins
- 11HesterSubstituted forVictoriaat 45'minutes
Substitutes
- 12McMullin
- 14McLeish
- 15Hopkins
- 16Victoria
- 17Fallon
- 18Watters
- 19Scullion
Alloa
- 1Parry
- 2Taggart
- 4Graham
- 5McCart
- 3Crane
- 7Smith
- 6Robertson
- 8Hetherington
- 11FlanniganSubstituted forCrossanat 70'minutes
- 9StewartSubstituted forRentonat 90'minutes
- 10KirkpatrickBooked at 25minsSubstituted forCawleyat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Renton
- 14Cawley
- 15Crossan
- 16Goodwin
- 21Wilson
- Referee:
- Colin Steven
- Attendance:
- 289
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home50%
- Away50%
- Shots
- Home10
- Away14
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home6
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away12
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Albion Rovers 1, Alloa Athletic 3.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Andy Graham.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Kris Renton replaces Ross Stewart.
Attempt blocked. Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Alloa Athletic 3. Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right to the top left corner following a corner.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Daniel Baur.
Hand ball by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt saved. Callum Smith (Alloa Athletic) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.
Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic).
Foul by Sean Higgins (Albion Rovers).
Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Goal!
Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Alloa Athletic 2. Joao Pereira Victoria (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Kevin Cawley replaces Jordan Kirkpatrick.
Foul by Scott McLaughlin (Albion Rovers).
Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Alan Trouten.
Substitution
Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Paul Crossan replaces Iain Flannigan.
Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.
Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic).
Foul by Trialist (Albion Rovers).
Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers).
Callum Crane (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a set piece situation.
Daniel Baur (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic).
Sean Higgins (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Jamie McCart (Alloa Athletic).
Attempt missed. Sean Higgins (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.
Attempt missed. Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Attempt blocked. Joao Pereira Victoria (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Ross Perry (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Ross Perry (Albion Rovers).
Callum Smith (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Andy Graham.
Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Scott Taggart.