Scottish League One
Albion1Alloa3

Albion Rovers v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Albion

  • 1Potts
  • 2Reid
  • 4Marr
  • 5PerryBooked at 55mins
  • 3Baur
  • 6McLaughlin
  • 8Fisher
  • 10Trouten
  • 7Trialist
  • 9Higgins
  • 11HesterSubstituted forVictoriaat 45'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12McMullin
  • 14McLeish
  • 15Hopkins
  • 16Victoria
  • 17Fallon
  • 18Watters
  • 19Scullion

Alloa

  • 1Parry
  • 2Taggart
  • 4Graham
  • 5McCart
  • 3Crane
  • 7Smith
  • 6Robertson
  • 8Hetherington
  • 11FlanniganSubstituted forCrossanat 70'minutes
  • 9StewartSubstituted forRentonat 90'minutes
  • 10KirkpatrickBooked at 25minsSubstituted forCawleyat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 12Renton
  • 14Cawley
  • 15Crossan
  • 16Goodwin
  • 21Wilson
Referee:
Colin Steven
Attendance:
289

Match Stats

Home TeamAlbionAway TeamAlloa
Possession
Home50%
Away50%
Shots
Home10
Away14
Shots on Target
Home4
Away5
Corners
Home6
Away2
Fouls
Home9
Away12

Live Text

Match ends, Albion Rovers 1, Alloa Athletic 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Albion Rovers 1, Alloa Athletic 3.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Andy Graham.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Kris Renton replaces Ross Stewart.

Attempt blocked. Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Alloa Athletic 3. Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic) right footed shot from a difficult angle and long range on the right to the top left corner following a corner.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Daniel Baur.

Hand ball by Steven Hetherington (Alloa Athletic).

Attempt saved. Callum Smith (Alloa Athletic) header from a difficult angle on the right is saved in the bottom right corner.

Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic).

Foul by Sean Higgins (Albion Rovers).

Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Goal!

Goal! Albion Rovers 1, Alloa Athletic 2. Joao Pereira Victoria (Albion Rovers) left footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Kevin Cawley replaces Jordan Kirkpatrick.

Foul by Scott McLaughlin (Albion Rovers).

Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Alloa Athletic. Conceded by Alan Trouten.

Substitution

Substitution, Alloa Athletic. Paul Crossan replaces Iain Flannigan.

Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic) hits the bar with a header from the centre of the box.

Scott Taggart (Alloa Athletic) hits the left post with a left footed shot from the centre of the box.

Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Jon Robertson (Alloa Athletic).

Foul by Trialist (Albion Rovers).

Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Alan Trouten (Albion Rovers).

Callum Crane (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick on the right wing.

Attempt missed. Jordan Kirkpatrick (Alloa Athletic) left footed shot from the left side of the box is too high following a set piece situation.

Daniel Baur (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Ross Stewart (Alloa Athletic).

Sean Higgins (Albion Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Jamie McCart (Alloa Athletic).

Attempt missed. Sean Higgins (Albion Rovers) header from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Gary Fisher (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Attempt blocked. Joao Pereira Victoria (Albion Rovers) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

Booking

Ross Perry (Albion Rovers) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Foul by Ross Perry (Albion Rovers).

Callum Smith (Alloa Athletic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Andy Graham.

Corner, Albion Rovers. Conceded by Scott Taggart.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr31214683354867
2Raith Rovers30187558312761
3Alloa31148950391150
4Arbroath30147958431549
5Stranraer31125145060-1041
6East Fife30123154251-939
7Airdrieonians31910124254-1237
8Forfar3194183660-2431
9Albion3076175571-1627
10Queen's Park3168173666-3026
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Playing football

Aspire Active Camps
Playing football

Aspire Active Camps

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired