Scottish League One
Arbroath2Stranraer3

Arbroath v Stranraer

Line-ups

Arbroath

  • 1GomesSubstituted forHuttonat 26'minutes
  • 2Little
  • 4O'Brien
  • 3Hamilton
  • 7KaderSubstituted forLinnat 73'minutes
  • 6Whatley
  • 5MartinBooked at 78mins
  • 8McKenna
  • 11Denholm
  • 9WallaceBooked at 32minsSubstituted forSkellyat 74'minutes
  • 10Swankie

Substitutes

  • 12Linn
  • 14Gold
  • 15McIntosh
  • 16McCord
  • 17Skelly
  • 18Yule
  • 21Hutton

Stranraer

  • 13CurrieBooked at 90mins
  • 22Hamill
  • 2Robertson
  • 5Neill
  • 12McGowan
  • 11Anderson
  • 20LyonSubstituted forHawkshawat 70'minutes
  • 3MacPherson
  • 10Agnew
  • 7WoodsSubstituted forGrayat 79'minutes
  • 25DykesBooked at 53minsSubstituted forOkohat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Mclaren
  • 4Barron
  • 6Hawkshaw
  • 14Okoh
  • 18Gray
Referee:
Greg Aitken
Attendance:
726

Match Stats

Home TeamArbroathAway TeamStranraer
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home11
Away6
Shots on Target
Home4
Away4
Corners
Home11
Away4
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

Match ends, Arbroath 2, Stranraer 3.

Full Time

Second Half ends, Arbroath 2, Stranraer 3.

Attempt blocked. Thomas O'Brien (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

Booking

Max Currie (Stranraer) is shown the yellow card.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by David Gray.

Michael McKenna (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Morgyn Neill (Stranraer).

Scott Martin (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris McGowan (Stranraer).

Gavin Swankie (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Cameron MacPherson (Stranraer).

Goal!

Goal! Arbroath 2, Stranraer 3. Scott Agnew (Stranraer) converts the penalty with a left footed shot to the bottom right corner.

Penalty conceded by David Hutton (Arbroath) after a foul in the penalty area.

Penalty Stranraer. David Gray draws a foul in the penalty area.

Attempt missed. Josh Skelly (Arbroath) left footed shot from outside the box misses to the left.

Attempt missed. Michael McKenna (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Morgyn Neill.

Danny Denholm (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Morgyn Neill (Stranraer).

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Colin Hamilton.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. David Gray replaces Paul Woods because of an injury.

Booking

Scott Martin (Arbroath) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

Paul Woods (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Scott Martin (Arbroath).

Attempt saved. Scott Agnew (Stranraer) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Josh Skelly replaces Ryan Wallace.

Substitution

Substitution, Arbroath. Bobby Linn replaces Omar Kader.

Goal!

Goal! Arbroath 2, Stranraer 2. Grant Anderson (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Scott Robertson.

Corner, Stranraer. Conceded by Ricky Little.

Corner, Arbroath. Conceded by Chris McGowan.

Substitution

Substitution, Stranraer. Dean Hawkshaw replaces Ross Lyon.

Ryan Wallace (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Chris McGowan (Stranraer).

Goal!

Goal! Arbroath 2, Stranraer 1. Stephen Okoh (Stranraer) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

Scott Agnew (Stranraer) hits the left post with a header from the centre of the box.

Foul by Ricky Little (Arbroath).

Scott Agnew (Stranraer) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Delay in match Mark Whatley (Arbroath) because of an injury.

Attempt saved. Colin Hamilton (Arbroath) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

Danny Denholm (Arbroath) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ayr31214683354867
2Raith Rovers30187558312761
3Alloa31148950391150
4Arbroath30147958431549
5Stranraer31125145060-1041
6East Fife30123154251-939
7Airdrieonians31910124254-1237
8Forfar3194183660-2431
9Albion3076175571-1627
10Queen's Park3168173666-3026
View full Scottish League One table

