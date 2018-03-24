Match ends, Ayr United 4, Queen's Park 0.
Ayr United v Queen's Park
Line-ups
Ayr
- 20Ruddy
- 26Reid
- 5Rose
- 28Bell
- 3BoyleBooked at 83mins
- 11McDaidBooked at 80mins
- 8Crawford
- 27KerrSubstituted forMooreat 50'minutes
- 10ForrestSubstituted forMcGuffieat 61'minutes
- 7MoffatBooked at 66mins
- 17ShanklandSubstituted forFauldsat 79'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Hart
- 9Moore
- 12McGuffie
- 14Ferguson
- 18Faulds
- 24Murphy
Queen's Park
- 1White
- 2Millen
- 5CumminsBooked at 68mins
- 6McGheeSubstituted forSummersat 46'minutes
- 3Gibson
- 7LeitchSubstituted forMillerat 70'minutes
- 8DochertyBooked at 62minsSubstituted forDonnellyat 70'minutes
- 4Fotheringham
- 10Brady
- 11Burns
- 9Keena
Substitutes
- 12Orr
- 14Donnelly
- 15Summers
- 16Green
- 17Foy
- 18Mortimer
- 19Miller
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
- Attendance:
- 1,600
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home52%
- Away48%
- Shots
- Home12
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away2
- Corners
- Home2
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home12
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Ayr United 4, Queen's Park 0.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Michael Rose.
Foul by Patrick Boyle (Ayr United).
Ross Millen (Queen's Park) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Craig Reid.
Foul by Patrick Boyle (Ayr United).
Sean Burns (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Michael Rose (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Adam Cummins (Queen's Park).
Booking
Patrick Boyle (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Patrick Boyle (Ayr United).
Sean Burns (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Corner, Queen's Park. Conceded by Michael Rose.
Attempt blocked. Alistair Miller (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Declan McDaid (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Declan McDaid (Ayr United).
Sean Burns (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Sean Burns (Queen's Park).
Attempt saved. Declan McDaid (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Ayr United. Stuart Faulds replaces Lawrence Shankland.
Attempt missed. Robbie Crawford (Ayr United) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right.
Corner, Ayr United. Conceded by Scott Gibson.
Goal!
Goal! Ayr United 4, Queen's Park 0. Craig Moore (Ayr United) converts the penalty with a right footed shot to the bottom left corner.
Penalty Ayr United. Craig McGuffie draws a foul in the penalty area.
Penalty conceded by Gregor Fotheringham (Queen's Park) after a foul in the penalty area.
Declan McDaid (Ayr United) has gone down, but that's a dive.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Alistair Miller replaces Robbie Leitch.
Substitution
Substitution, Queen's Park. Luke Donnelly replaces Dominic Docherty.
Booking
Adam Cummins (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Attempt saved. Ross Millen (Queen's Park) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Booking
Michael Moffat (Ayr United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Foul by Michael Moffat (Ayr United).
Aidan Keena (Queen's Park) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Attempt blocked. Craig McGuffie (Ayr United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Declan McDaid (Ayr United) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Gregor Fotheringham (Queen's Park).
Booking
Dominic Docherty (Queen's Park) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.