Dundee United 1-1 Dunfermline Athletic

Scott McDonald diverted James Craigen's clearance goalward to level for Dundee United

Dundee United slipped to fourth in the Championship despite recovering from a goal down against Dunfermline.

Scott Fraser and Tam Scobbie threatened for the hosts in the first half and Declan McManus came close for the visitors when he struck the post.

Nicky Clark fired the visitors ahead from close range in the second half.

But Scott McDonald soon equalised when an attempted clearance by James Craigen ricocheted into the net off the United attacker.

Sam Stanton and McDonald had efforts as the Tangerines tried to get a winner.

Csaba Laszlo's side fall a point below Greenock Morton into the final promotion play-off place, though the Tangerines have three games in hand over Jim Duffy's team.

Dunfermline remain two points behind Dundee United and are still a point above Queen of the South.

Bilel Mohsni (left) made his Dundee United debut while his former Rangers team-mate Clark scored the opener