Match ends, FC Halifax Town 0, Solihull Moors 0.
FC Halifax Town 0-0 Solihull Moors
-
- From the section Conference
FC Halifax missed the chance to put more daylight between themselves and fourth-bottom Solihull as they drew 0-0 at the Shay.
Mike Fondop-Talom missed the home side's best chances, with the striker sent clean through in the first half after a slip by Fiacre Kelleher. The 24-year-old had time and space inside the box but skied his shot.
Things got worse for the Guiseley loanee when he went down while rounding Solihull goalkeeper Max O'Leary only to be booked for simulation.
Matthew Brown came agonisingly close to opening the scoring for Halifax in the second half as his 70th-minute header hit a post.
Both keepers pulled off heroics in the closing stages. Sam Johnson made a point-blank save to keep out George Carline's headed effort, before O'Leary denied Fondop-Talom again five minutes from time.
Match report supplied by the Press Association.
Line-ups
Halifax
- 1Johnson
- 24HansonSubstituted forGrahamat 54'minutes
- 5Brown
- 23ThomsonSubstituted forHibbsat 70'minutes
- 3Wilde
- 8HotteBooked at 64mins
- 11McManus
- 22Collins
- 14Tomlinson
- 33Fondop-TalomBooked at 37mins
- 7Kosylo
Substitutes
- 9Denton
- 10Oliver
- 13Nicholson
- 20Hibbs
- 21Graham
Solihull Moors
- 13O'Leary
- 6Williams
- 22GreenBooked at 9mins
- 18Reckord
- 30Kelleher
- 26Daly
- 7Sterling-James
- 25CarlineBooked at 76mins
- 37ThomasSubstituted forReidat 76'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 9YussufSubstituted forHyltonat 62'minutes
- 4Carter
Substitutes
- 2Green
- 10Hylton
- 11Lait
- 12Reid
- 35Martinez
- Referee:
- Marc Edwards
- Attendance:
- 1,849
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, FC Halifax Town 0, Solihull Moors 0.
Booking
Alex Reid (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Solihull Moors. Alex Reid replaces Kwame Thomas.
Booking
George Carline (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Jake Hibbs replaces Connor Thomson.
Substitution
Substitution, Solihull Moors. Jermaine Hylton replaces Adi Yussuf.
Substitution
Substitution, FC Halifax Town. Sam Graham replaces Jacob Hanson.
Second Half
Second Half begins FC Halifax Town 0, Solihull Moors 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, FC Halifax Town 0, Solihull Moors 0.
Booking
Mike Fondop-Talom (FC Halifax Town) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Paul Green (Solihull Moors) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.